Oslo Børs VPS : Nova Austral Q4 Financial Report

Nova Austral Q4 Financial Report
Nova Austral Q4 Financial Report attached. Global Call, Wednesday February 26th, 15:00 CET; 14:00 UK; 9:00 US ET For Online registration please go to: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/8484539
Q&A Details: During the call, investors will have the opportunity to ask questions on the operational and financial performance of the company
Disclaimer
Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 22 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2020 21:23:06 UTC