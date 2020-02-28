Oslo Børs VPS : PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS 2019

The positive development in the rental income of Steen & Strøm's shopping center portfolio continued in 2019. Steen & Strøm has maintained its strong financial position and has an A-rating from Standard & Poor's. The Group's asset rotation strategy is considered a success criterion explaining the strong financial position of Steen & Strøm as of today. Steen & Strøm's 18 shopping centers are located in major regional cities' catchment areas. The portfolio comprises large and modern assets, which we view as attractive to creditworthy flagship tenants. Net rental income on a like-for-like basis grew with 2.5% in 2019 (Norway +3.1%, Sweden +1.0% and Denmark +3.5%) thanks to a strong contract indexation of 2.3% (which contributes 2.0% to net rental income on a like for like basis) and a reversion rate of 5.7%. Profit before tax amounted to NOK 803.6 million (NOK 1 417.3 million). Adjusted for fair value and income from disposals, the pre-tax profit equals NOK 1 341.9, which is an increase of NOK 120.9 million from 2018. Total change in fair value of investment properties was NOK -546.3 million in 2019 (NOK 174.3 million). Yields on non-core assets increased over the past year, and the valuation is based on an average net initial yield of 4.6% (4.9% in Norway, 4.4% in Sweden and 4.6% in Denmark). In Norway, strong operational performance at Oslo City compensate for value adjustments on the other assets. All assets in Sweden decreased due to increasing yields, whereas in Denmark, the values remained stable. Net interest bearing debt increased slightly by 262.7 MNOK to 12 117.9 MNOK by year-end and is reflected in the group's Loan-to-Value of 31.6%. The average cost of debt was 1.8% in 2019. Group assets as of 31.12.2019 are almost unchanged from 2018 and booked at NOK 39.7 billion, of which investment properties amounted to NOK 36.5 billion (NOK 36.8 billion). Book equity amounted to NOK 21.3 billion at year-end, corresponding to a book equity ratio of 53.6% (54.8%). Steen & Strøm did not perform any major investments or divestments in 2019.

