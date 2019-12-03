Oslo Børs VPS : Press release from the Stock Exchange Appeals Committee – Offer for Aurora LPG Holding ASA

The Stock Exchange Appeals Committee has today considered an appeal against the resolution passed by Oslo Børs on 19 September 2019 relating to an offer by BW LPG ASA to purchase the shares in Aurora LPG Holding ASA. The Stock Exchange Appeals Committee has upheld the resolution rejecting the appeal and did not find reasons to overturn the resolution at their own initiative. The Stock Exchange Appeals Committee is an independent committee, appointed by the Ministry of Finance. Oslo Børs publish resolutions of the committee's on behalf of the committee.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 12:57:03 UTC