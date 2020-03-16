Oslo Børs VPS : Primary dealers price quoting at Oslo Børs

Norges Bank has today decided that primary dealers until Friday 13 March may set a price spread of up to three times the interest rate spreads in clause 3 third paragraph according to the primary dealer agreement. In addition, the minimum size of visible orders placed is reduced to NOK 25m for all government bonds and Treasury bills. Norges Bank will continuously assesses the price quoting at Oslo Børs.

