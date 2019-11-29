Oslo Børs VPS : Q3 2019 Financial report

Key Highlights Oslo municipality has decided to exclude all private providers of care services from operating nursing homes. On the back of this, Unicare has decided to withdraw from the elderly care market and has entered into an agreement with the Foundation Diakonissehuset Lovisenberg to take over the operation of Unicare's five nursing homes in Oslo. Expected takeover date is January 3, 2020. Revenue generated in Q3 2019 totalled NOK 387.9 million compared to NOK 381.5 million in Q3 2018. Revenue generated YTD 2019 totalled NOK 1,191.5 million, compared to NOK 1,152.1 million for the comparable period in 2018 (representing 3% growth). The growth was mainly driven by organic developments within Homes & Care and acquired units in Rehabilitation and in Sweden. Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2019 showed a decline of NOK 8 million compared to Q3 2018, primarily as a result of lower profitability within the Occupational Health Care (OHS) business. Several measures have been taken in OHS to improve operational performance with focus on both sales activities and cost reductions. YTD adjusted EBITDA was NOK 45.1 million, which is in line with same period in the prior year.

