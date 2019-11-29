Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oslo Børs VPS : Q3 2019 Financial report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 07:38am EST
Q3 2019 Financial report
Key Highlights Oslo municipality has decided to exclude all private providers of care services from operating nursing homes. On the back of this, Unicare has decided to withdraw from the elderly care market and has entered into an agreement with the Foundation Diakonissehuset Lovisenberg to take over the operation of Unicare's five nursing homes in Oslo. Expected takeover date is January 3, 2020. Revenue generated in Q3 2019 totalled NOK 387.9 million compared to NOK 381.5 million in Q3 2018. Revenue generated YTD 2019 totalled NOK 1,191.5 million, compared to NOK 1,152.1 million for the comparable period in 2018 (representing 3% growth). The growth was mainly driven by organic developments within Homes & Care and acquired units in Rehabilitation and in Sweden. Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2019 showed a decline of NOK 8 million compared to Q3 2018, primarily as a result of lower profitability within the Occupational Health Care (OHS) business. Several measures have been taken in OHS to improve operational performance with focus on both sales activities and cost reductions. YTD adjusted EBITDA was NOK 45.1 million, which is in line with same period in the prior year.

Disclaimer

Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 12:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:13aMAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Disclosure of Interest / Changes in Interest of Director / Chief Executive Officer
PU
08:13aCLIPPER LOGISTICS : Result of Audit Tender and Notice of Results
PU
08:13aMARFIN INVESTMENT S A : Announcement 9836/2019 (no English translation available)
PU
08:13aJURA ENERGY : Announces Release of Interim Filings
AQ
08:11aCAPMAN OYJ : Buyout's exit from Maintpartner has been completed
AQ
08:10aTUI AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
08:10aLINGERIE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:10aTUI AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
08:08aNorwegian Police to Investigate DNB Over Iceland Money-Laundering Allegations
DJ
08:08aBEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Announcement continuing connected transactions 2019 trademark license agreement
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
3OCADO GROUP PLC : OCADO : International partnership between Ocado and Aeon
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC, Santander UK to refund customers for breaking watchdog order
5NORTHGATE PLC : NORTHGATE : Van hire firm Northgate to buy accident claims handler and ditch CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group