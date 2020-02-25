Oslo Børs VPS : Q4'19 Interim Report - OTIGA Group AS

Q4'19 Interim Report - OTIGA Group AS The Board of Directors in OTIGA Group AS has approved the unaudited group financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019. Please find attached the Q4 2019 Interim Report. Key highlights of the Q4'19 report: - Solid revenue level at 612.3 MNOK in Q4'19. - Revenue growth of 9.8% in Q4'19. - EBITDA amounted to 13.4 MNOK in Q4'19. - The Group is in compliance with all covenants. Contact persons: Claes Poulsen (Group CFO): +47 934 64 419 Hilde Lekven (Group CEO): +47 952 82 591

