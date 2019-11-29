Oslo Børs VPS : Rabobank data in EBA publication

29 November 2019

Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. notes the announcements made today by the European Banking Authority and the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding the information of the 2019 EU-wide Transparency Exercise and fulfilment of the EBA Board of Supervisors' decision.

Background 2019 EU-wide Transparency Exercise

At its meeting in April 2019, the EBA Board of Supervisors approved the package for the 2019 EU-wide Transparency Exercise, which since 2016 is performed on an annual basis and published along with the Risk Assessment Report (RAR). The annual Transparency Exercise will be based solely on COREP/FINREP data on the form and scope to assure a sufficient and appropriate level of information to market participants.

The templates were centrally filled in by the EBA and sent afterwards for verification by banks and supervisors. Banks had the chance to correct any errors detected and to resubmit correct data through the regular supervisory reporting channels.