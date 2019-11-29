Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oslo Børs VPS : Rabobank data in EBA publication

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 02:38pm EST

29 November 2019

Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. notes the announcements made today by the European Banking Authority and the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding the information of the 2019 EU-wide Transparency Exercise and fulfilment of the EBA Board of Supervisors' decision.

Background 2019 EU-wide Transparency Exercise

At its meeting in April 2019, the EBA Board of Supervisors approved the package for the 2019 EU-wide Transparency Exercise, which since 2016 is performed on an annual basis and published along with the Risk Assessment Report (RAR). The annual Transparency Exercise will be based solely on COREP/FINREP data on the form and scope to assure a sufficient and appropriate level of information to market participants.

The templates were centrally filled in by the EBA and sent afterwards for verification by banks and supervisors. Banks had the chance to correct any errors detected and to resubmit correct data through the regular supervisory reporting channels.

Disclaimer

Cooperatieve Rabobank UA published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 19:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:48pTINKERINE STUDIOS : Quarter 3 2019 Financial Results
AQ
03:48pARDAGH S A : Form Type 6-K
PU
03:46pOrbite Provides Corporate Update
AQ
03:46pSpero Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
03:45pWheat, Corn Futures Gain After Export Sales
DJ
03:44pABCOURT MINES : Rapporte un Profit Net Ajuste de 900k$ pour le 1er Trimestre 2020
AQ
03:39pABCOURT MINES : Reports an Adjusted Net Profit of $900k for the First Quarter 2020
AQ
03:32pHV BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:31pPLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT : Declares Fourth Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
03:31pBGNE LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against BeiGene, Ltd. – BGNE
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2STOXX EUROPE 600 : Markets are getting impatient
3OPEC November oil output slips before Aramco IPO, policy meeting
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
5ALEXANDER MINING PLC : ALEXANDER MINING : Proposed Reverse Takeover & Suspension of Trading

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group