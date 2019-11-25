Oslo Børs VPS : Rate Fixing NO0010861081 2019-11-25

A new interest has been set for NO0010861081 New interest period 27.11.2019 - 27.02.2020 Interest rate 2,14 % Spread 0,29 % The interest rate is set according to the Final Terms. Please see attached document for more information regarding the new interest rate and interest period. (Published by Danske Bank A/S, Corporate Actions)

