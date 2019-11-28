Oslo Børs VPS : Reopening of Treasury bill NST 47

Reopening of Treasury bill NTB 06/2020 - Norges Bank ISIN: NO0010857121 Ticker code: NST 47 Coupon: 0 % Maturity date: 17 June 2020 Issue volume (nominal): 2 000 MNOK Auction deadline: 2 December 2019, 11:00 am Announcement of auction result: 2 December 2019, 11:05 am Settlement date: 4 December 2019 The auction result will be announced on Oslo Børs NewsWeb (www.newsweb.no) and on Norges Bank's website www.debtnorway.no. The general terms and conditions are available on www.debtnorway.no. Participation in the auction entails at the same time acceptance of the general terms and conditions.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 11:02:05 UTC