Oslo Børs VPS : Result of issuing auction NST 475

Result of auction in NGB 05/2023 - Norges Bank Auction date: 4 December 2019 ISIN: NO0010646813 Ticker code: NST 475 Maturity date: 24 May 2023 Allotment price: 102.46 % Yield: 1.27 % Allotted volume: 2 000 MNOK Bids higher than the lowest accepted price: 1 977 MNOK Total volume of bids: 5 050 MNOK Allotment on lowest accepted bids: 19 % Settlement date: 6 December 2019 Outstanding amount after the auction (incl.Government's own holdings): 75 000 MNOK

