Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oslo Børs VPS : Result of issuing auction NST 48

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 05:08am EST
Result of issuing auction NST 48
Result of auction in NTB 09/2020 - Norges Bank Auction date: 2 March 2020 ISIN: NO0010863780 Ticker code: NST 48 Maturity date: 16 September 2020 Allotment price: 99.3231 % Yield: 1.27 % Allotted volume: 2 000 MNOK Bids higher than the lowest accepted price: 1 787 MNOK Total volume of bids: 6 485 MNOK Allotment on lowest accepted bids: 86 % Settlement date: 4 Mars 2020 Outstanding amount after the auction (incl. Government's own holdings): 14 000 MNOK

Disclaimer

Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 10:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:23aRICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT : and WhanIn signed a license and supply agreement for the commercialisation of cariprazine in South Korea
PU
05:23aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF TRUSTEE-MANAGER/ RESPONSIBLE PERSON : :Changes in Interest in Units in CapitaLand Mall Trust held by CMTML
PU
05:23aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :cancellation of listing on the stock exchange of hong kong limited
PU
05:22aDIANA SHIPPING : Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Changes in Executive Officers and Departure of Directors
AQ
05:22aPERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC : - Performance Shipping Inc :. Announces Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Changes to Board of Directors and Executive Officers
AQ
05:22aEDISON INTERNATIONAL : Southern California Edison Names Hasbrouck as Senior Vice President, General Counsel
AQ
05:22aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : has joined the Cybersecurity Tech Accord
AQ
05:22aGENERAL MOTORS : GM to Add More Than 1,200 Jobs at Lansing Area Assembly Plants
AQ
05:22aEASTMAN CHEMICAL : increases alcohol prices on Mar. 15, 2020
AQ
05:22aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Solar's new hybrid inverter added to HECO qualified equipment list
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1British hedge fund billionaire Hohn launches campaign to starve coal plants of finance
2NOKIA OYJ : Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri to Step Down; Pekka Lundmark Named Successor
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Car Makers Alter China Pitch -- WSJ
4RHEINMETALL : PROVISIONAL FIGURES FOR FISCAL 2019: Rheinmetall continues to grow
5AVAST PLC : AVAST : Directorate Change

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group