Oslo Børs VPS : Result of issuing auction NST 48

Result of issuing auction NST 48
Result of auction in NTB 09/2020 - Norges Bank Auction date: 2 March 2020 ISIN: NO0010863780 Ticker code: NST 48 Maturity date: 16 September 2020 Allotment price: 99.3231 % Yield: 1.27 % Allotted volume: 2 000 MNOK Bids higher than the lowest accepted price: 1 787 MNOK Total volume of bids: 6 485 MNOK Allotment on lowest accepted bids: 86 % Settlement date: 4 Mars 2020 Outstanding amount after the auction (incl. Government's own holdings): 14 000 MNOK
