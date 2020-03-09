Oslo Børs VPS : Share capital increase

Songa Container AS will hold an EGM on 10 March 2020 where it will be resolved to increase the Company's share capital. The Company has received proxies from all shareholders. USD 5 million in net proceeds will be contributed to the company from its existing shareholders. The share capital increase will be registered with the Norwegian Companies Registrar in due course.

