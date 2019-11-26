Oslo Børs VPS : Statnett SF – Issue of commercial paper

Statnett SF - Issue of commercial paper
Statnett SF - Issue of commercial paper Statnett SF has issued a NOK 1000 million commercial paper with maturity 17 February 2020, coupon 2,05% Statnett SF Oslo, 26. November 2019 For further information, please contact: Statnett SF Director of Finance Petter Erevik Tlf: +47 952 82 840
