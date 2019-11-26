Log in
Oslo Børs VPS : Statnett SF – Issue of commercial paper

11/26/2019 | 08:08am EST
Statnett SF - Issue of commercial paper
Statnett SF - Issue of commercial paper Statnett SF has issued a NOK 1000 million commercial paper with maturity 17 February 2020, coupon 2,05% Statnett SF Oslo, 26. November 2019 For further information, please contact: Statnett SF Director of Finance Petter Erevik Tlf: +47 952 82 840

Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 13:07:02 UTC
