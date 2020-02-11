Oslo Børs VPS : The government has increased its own stock of NST481

Effective from 12 February 2020, the government has increased its own stock of government bond NGB 09/2029, ISIN NO0010844079, from NOK 4 billion to NOK 6 billion. Updated tables of the volume outstanding of each government security are available at www.debtnorway.no.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 14:57:01 UTC