Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oslo Børs VPS : – Quotes – Knock out

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 03:37am EDT
Oslo Børs - Quotes - Knock out
An early expiry/knock out event according to the product specifications has occurred in the below listed instruments. The bid side of the order books have been flushed and the instruments have been put in Sold Out State pending delisting end of day. Investors can continue to place sell orders, but buy orders will be rejected. Only the Market Maker can quote prices on the bid-side in the instruments. Further bid-side quoting by the Market Maker is only relevant should the instruments have a residual value. BEARSP5X18SNONN NO0010841760 BEAR NDX X18S NN NO0010870553 BEARSPXX18SNONN1 NO0010870280 BEARNDXX18SNONN1 NO0010870363 BEAR SPX X18S NN NO0010870447

Disclaimer

Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 07:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:17aSERKO : SKO Suspends FY20 Revenue Guidance
PU
04:17aEDENRED : launches its employer brand and unveils its global...
PU
04:17aENDÚR : Signed contract- maintenance agreement on the Norwegian Royal Yacht.
PU
04:17aNASDAQ : Suspension af handel med beviser i foreningens afdeling, Investeringsforeningen MS Invest
PU
04:17aPOZAVAROVALNICA SAVA D D : Sava Insurance Group sets up business continuity measures in response to pandemic
PU
04:17aNASDAQ : Suspension, Investeringsforeningen Coop Opsparing
PU
04:16aGlobal Hydraulic Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Daikin Industries Ltd. and Eaton Corp. Plc | Technavio
BU
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15aSOFTING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
04:15aRINGMETALL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE S.A. : VALE S A : China steel futures hit near two-month high on demand optimism
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways-owner, easyJet ma..
3MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD : MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD : Southeast Asia stocks slump as Fed relief measures fail to c..
4THETA GOLD MINES LTD : Theta Gold Mines Limited Regional Exploration Strategy Highlights Potential Within The..
5UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides market update on the impact of COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group