Oslo Børs VPS : – Quotes – Knock out

An early expiry/knock out event according to the product specifications has occurred in the below listed instruments. The bid side of the order books have been flushed and the instruments have been put in Sold Out State pending delisting end of day. Investors can continue to place sell orders, but buy orders will be rejected. Only the Market Maker can quote prices on the bid-side in the instruments. Further bid-side quoting by the Market Maker is only relevant should the instruments have a residual value. BEARSP5X18SNONN NO0010841760 BEAR NDX X18S NN NO0010870553 BEARSPXX18SNONN1 NO0010870280 BEARNDXX18SNONN1 NO0010870363 BEAR SPX X18S NN NO0010870447

