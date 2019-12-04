Log in
Oslo Børs VPS : – Quotes – Sold Out State

12/04/2019 | 05:04am EST
Oslo Børs - Quotes - Sold Out State
The instrument below has been placed in Sold Out State. The bid side of the order book has been flushed. Investors can continue to place sell orders, but buy orders will be rejected. Only the Market Maker can quote prices on the bid-side in the instrument until further notice. Instrument NDA Isin BEARRECX2NON NO0010794985 BEARRECX1NON NO0010794977 BEAR RECX3SNOND1 NO0010837123 BEAR RECX3S NONN NO0010867534 BEAR REC X3S NN NO0010867559 BEAR REC X2 ND NO0010824857 BEAR REC X1 ND NO0010824873

Disclaimer

Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 10:03:06 UTC
