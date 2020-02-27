Log in
Oslo Børs VPS : – Ullensvang kommune – Received application for listing of bonds

02/27/2020 | 08:22am EST
Oslo Børs - Ullensvang kommune - Received application for listing of bonds
Oslo Børs has received an application for ISIN NO0010876105 to be admitted to stock exchange listing. Section 5 of the Securities Trading Act sets out that the disclosure of information requirement is applicable to issuers with bonds that is listed or has been applied for listing on the stock exchange. The duty to disclose information under the provisions of the Securities Trading Act is as of today applicable for the above mentioned bond.

Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:22:02 UTC
