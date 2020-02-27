Oslo Børs VPS : – Ullensvang kommune – Received application for listing of bonds

Oslo Børs has received an application for ISIN NO0010876105 to be admitted to stock exchange listing. Section 5 of the Securities Trading Act sets out that the disclosure of information requirement is applicable to issuers with bonds that is listed or has been applied for listing on the stock exchange. The duty to disclose information under the provisions of the Securities Trading Act is as of today applicable for the above mentioned bond.

