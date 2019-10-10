Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Osram CEO says he hopes Bain, Advent bid approach was 'no joke'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 10:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German lighting manufacturer Osram is illuminated

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Private equity groups Bain and Advent are doing thorough due diligence on Osram in preparation for a potential takeover offer, Olaf Berlien, the Chief Executive of the German lighting maker said on Thursday.

Bain and Advent said in a letter on last month they were prepared to make an offer for Osram at a price "meaningfully" above that of rival bidder Austrian sensor specialist AMS.

"I hope it was not a joke", he said referring to the letter which effectively derailed AMS's offer.

"To make it clear, I think there are huge teams in the data rooms. I'm quite sure (of Bain and Advent being serious about this) if they spend the money," he said on a call with analysts.

AMS's 4.5 billion euro ($5 billion) takeover offer for Osram fell through last week, but AMS said it would still explore strategic options to pursue an acquisition of the German lighting group after securing a 20% stake.

AMS had sweetened its bid to 41 euros a share after Bain and Advent said that they were prepared to trump the Austrian group's original offer of 38.50 euros.

Berlien said he was open to a potential new offer from AMS, adding that the terms needed to be right.

He also said he did not tender his shares in AMS' tender offer as some of Osram's concerns had not been addressed while the offer price was not the issue.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OSRAM LICHT AG -0.74% 38.79 Delayed Quote.2.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:30aCOADVANTAGE : Names Clifford Sladnick Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions
PR
10:30aSLACK (WORK) DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Slack Technologies, Inc. To Contact The Firm
NE
10:30aGuardion® Announces Statistically Significant Blood Assay Study Results
GL
10:28aMarketing Mix Modeling Helps a Pharma Company Improve Market Share Through a New Drug Launch | Contact Our Analytics Experts for Exhaustive Insights
BU
10:28aNATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY : Teleconference Announcement
GL
10:27aE3 METALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - ETMC
AQ
10:27aHILTON : Marks Global Handwashing Day by Expanding Soap Recycling Effort Around the World
BU
10:26aVISTA OUTDOOR : CCI's New Bottle of Pink Clean-22 Shoots Clean and Helps Fight Cancer
PU
10:26aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Share offer
PU
10:26aLRAD : reg; Corporation Announces Record Fiscal Year US Law Enforcement Sales
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
2Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
4AT&T : AT&T Sheds Puerto Rican Unit -- WSJ
5PG&E CORPORATION : Fire Fears Push PG&E To Black Out Millions -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group