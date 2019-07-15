Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Osram receives non-binding AMS offer designed to trump rival bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 07:04pm BST
Logo of lamp manufacturer Osram is pictured during opening of 'World of light' showroom in Munich

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Osram Licht has been approached by Austria's AMS to discuss a non-binding 38.50 euros ($43.32) per share takeover offer, it said on Monday, sparking a potential bid battle for the German lighting company.

The AMS offer comes after Osram this month backed an approach from private equity firms Bain and Carlyle at 35 euros per share.

Osram shares closed at 33.14 euros in Frankfurt trading on Monday.

Osram, a technology group that builds microchips, digital lighting systems and sensors for the auto industry, has sparked bidding interest because of its potential as a supplier for connected and autonomous cars.

Osram said AMS had indicated that it could fund a bid thanks to a temporary 4.2 billion euro (£3.7 billion) bridging loan facility and plans for a capital increase.

An AMS representative was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Alexander Huebner; Additional reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OSRAM LICHT 0.12% 33.14 Delayed Quote.-12.71%
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP -1.41% 23.69 Delayed Quote.52.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:36pNORN LIGH : IIROC Trading Halt - NLR
AQ
02:35pRESAAS SERVICES : Announces Launch of “AgentFirst” Solution in Bay Area
PU
02:35pJACOBS ENGINEERING : What Motivates You? 3 Outstanding Jacobs Women Share Their Stories
PU
02:35p2019-07-15 - CORPORATE NEWS : Half Year Report 2019
PU
02:35pBEST'S SPECIAL REPORT : Insurers Create New Types of Coverage for Mass Shooting Attacks
BU
02:34pItaly's state railway picks Atlantia for Alitalia rescue
RE
02:34pIMPACT ENGINE : Sues Google for Brazen Intellectual Property Infringement
BU
02:33pAP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31, 2019
AQ
02:32pMONOLITH MATERIALS : Announces Addition of Bob Kerrey to Board of Directors
PR
02:31pGSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results on July 25, 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
2CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : is aiming for the upper end of its revenue forecast for the curre..
3HOLD THE BEERS: Budweiser APAC IPO hit by investor push-back
4WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants
5ABBVIE : Gilead invests $5 billion to deepen ties with biotech Galapagos

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About