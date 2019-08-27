Ossen Innovation Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. ("Ossen Innovation" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: OSN), a China-based manufacturer of an array of plain surface, rare earth and zinc coated pre-stressed steel materials, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

"Because of the lowest Chinese GDP growth rate in recent years during the first half of 2019, our top line decreased slightly. Nonetheless, net income increased by 18.7% as we focused on higher margin products," stated Dr. Liang Tang, Chairman of Ossen Innovation. "Looking ahead, we expect to see an increase in investment in infrastructure construction across China. The successful IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange of Pujiang International Group ('Pujiang'), a Cayman Islands company that indirectly owns 65.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares, has provided an additional resource of capital for us and is expected to enable us to capture additional opportunities to win new infrastructure projects."

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results





For the Six Months Ended June 30, ($ millions, except per share data)

2019

2018

% Change Revenues

$65.1

$70.0

-7.1% Gross profit

$10.1

$10.0

2.0% Gross margin

15.6%

14.3%

+1.2% Operating income

$7.3

$6.7

8.9% Operating margin

11.2%

9.6%

+1.6% Net income attributable to Ossen Innovation

$5.6

$4.8

18.7% EPS

$0.29

$0.24

20.8%















For the six months ended June 30, 2019, revenues decreased by $4.9 million, or 7.1%, to $65.1 million from $70.0 million for the same period of last year. This decrease was mainly attributable to decrease in rare earth coated products, partially offset by increase in zinc coated products and plain surface and other products. The sales of rare earth coated PC steel materials were $23.1 million and accounted for 35.6% of total sales for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Sales of plain surface and other products were $28.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. There were no sales of zinc coated products in the period ended June 30, 2018 and Sales of zinc coated products were $13.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Gross profit increased by $0.1 million, or 2.0%, to $10.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from $10.0 million for the same period of last year. Gross margin increased by 1.3 percentage points to 15.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from 14.3% for the same period of last year. Gross margins for rare earth products were 13.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 12.6% for the same period of last year. Gross margin for plain surface and other products was 15.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 22.9% for the same period of last year. Gross margin for zinc coated PC wires and PC strands was 19.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Selling expenses decreased by $44,862, or 25.5%, to $130,926 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from $175,788 for the same period of last year. The decrease was due to less freight expenses, partial offset by higher sales commission. General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.4 million, or 13.8%, to $2.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from $3.1 million for the same period of last year.

As a result, total operating expenses decreased by $0.5 million, or 14.5%, to $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from $3.3 million for the same period of last year.

Operating income increased by $0.6 million, or 8.9%, to $7.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from $6.7 million for the same period of last year. The increase in operating income was primarily attributable to increase in gross profit and decrease in SG&A expenses. Operating margin was 11.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 9.6% for the same period of last year.

Net income increased by $1.0 million, or 19.4%, to $6.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from $5.2 million for the same period of last year.

After deducting net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net income attributable to Ossen Innovation increased by $0.9 million, or 18.7%, to $5.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from $4.8 million for the same period of last year. Earnings per share, both basic and diluted, were $0.29 for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $0.24 for the same period of last year. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were $0.87 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $0.72 for the same period of 2018.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and restricted cash of $12.8 million, compared to $7.5 million at December 31, 2018. Accounts receivable were $55.7 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $60.6 million at December 31, 2018. The average days of sales of outstanding (DSO) were 161 days for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 150 days for the year of 2018. The increase in average DSO was primarily due to the longer cycle of some of our customers' construction projects. The balance of prepayment to suppliers for raw materials totaled $101.1 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $70.0 million at December 31, 2018, due to the expectation of increasing demand of raw materials in the second half of 2019. The Company had inventories of $9.6 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $17.2 million at the end of 2018. Total working capital was $119.6 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $113.1 million at December 31, 2018.

Net cash used in operating activities was $13.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $2.7 million for the same period of last year. This was primarily due to the increase in the balance of prepayment to suppliers for raw materials. Net cash used in investing activities was $74,216 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $67,419 for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $18.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $7.0 million for the same period of last year. This was primarily due to the increase in proceeds from short-term bank loans.

Recent Developments

On May 28, 2019, the Company announced a loan of HK$20 million (approximately US$2.6 million) from Pujiang. This loan is a portion of the proceeds received by Pujiang from its initial public offering in Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The annual interest rate of the loan is 8% and it has a one-year term. The Company used the proceeds of approximately $1.7 million to pay off the balance due to Dr. Liang Tang, the chairman of Ossen Innovation and approximately $0.9 million for general corporate purposes.

On June 26, 2019, the Company announced that its subsidiary, Ossen (Jiujiang) Innovation Materials Co., Ltd. ("Ossen Jiujiang"), borrowed funds pursuant to two loans in the aggregate principal amount of RMB 129.5 million (approximately US$18.9 million) from the Bank of Shanghai. Pujiang has provided the guarantees and cash collateral for such loans. The loans carry an annual interest rate of 3.915%. One loan has a term of six months and the other loan a term of one year. The Company anticipates that Ossen Jiujiang will be able to roll over these loans when they become due. Ossen Jiujiang expects to use the proceeds of such loans primarily for planned capital expenditures in the expansion of zinc coated production capacity.

About Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd.

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells a wide variety of plain surface pre-stressed steel materials and rare earth coated and zinc coated pre-stressed steel materials. The Company's products are mainly used in the construction of bridges, as well as in highways and other infrastructure projects. Ossen has two manufacturing facilities located in Ma'anshan, Anhui Province, and Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province.

OSSEN INNOVATION CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30,



December 31,



2019



2018



(Unaudited)





ASSETS









Current Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,297,004

$ 3,444,421 Restricted cash

5,531,393



4,070,655 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of

$891,877 and $939,535 at June 30, 2019 and December 31,2018,

respectively

55,689,396



60,586,869 Inventories

9,578,722



17,177,926 Advance to suppliers

101,108,543



69,986,656 Other current assets

23,452



26,496 Accounts receivable - related parties

801,511



- Total Current Assets

180,030,021



155,293,023 Property, plant and equipment, net

3,181,398



3,371,387 Land use rights, net

3,381,805



3,422,365 Deferred tax assets

153,321



159,136 TOTAL ASSETS $ 186,746,545

$ 162,245,911

OSSEN INNOVATION CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30,



December 31,



2019



2018



(Unaudited)





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities









Notes payable – bank acceptance notes $ 7,569,275

$ 8,722,832 Short-term bank loans

33,333,920



13,593,080 Accounts payable

3,169,501



289,954 Customer deposits

637,496



283,869 Income tax payable

953,735



1,231,411 Other payables and accrued expenses

3,880,725



3,980,565 Customer deposits - related parties

1,059,980



4,800,384 Due to shareholder

-



1,695,259 Due to related parties

2,559,998



- Long-term bank loans – current portion

7,278,149



7,269,027 Total Current Liabilities

60,442,779



41,866,381 TOTAL LIABILITIES

60,442,779



41,866,381















Shareholders' Equity









Ordinary shares, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized,

20,000,000 shares issued; 19,791,110 shares outstanding as of

June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

200,000



200,000 Additional paid-in capital

33,971,455



33,971,455 Statutory reserve

8,410,754



7,764,813 Retained earnings

73,957,120



68,959,065 Treasury stock, at cost: 208,890 shares as both of June 30, 2019

and December 31, 2018

(192,153)



(192,153) Accumulated other comprehensive income

(4,309,481)



(4,057,326) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

112,037,695



106,645,854 Non-controlling interest

14,266,071



13,733,676 TOTAL EQUITY

126,303,766



120,379,530 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 186,746,545

$ 162,245,911

OSSEN INNOVATION CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)





For The Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018









REVENUES $ 65,078,854 $ 69,946,885 COST OF GOODS SOLD

54,957,652

60,022,694 GROSS PROFIT

10,121,202

9,924,191 Operating Expenses:







Selling and distribution expenses

130,926

175,788 General and administrative expenses

2,678,356

3,108,386 Total Operating Expenses

2,809,282

3,284,174 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

7,311,920

6,640,017 Other Income (Expenses):







Financial expenses, net

(731,974)

(705,603) Other income, net

45,226

147,625 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

6,625,172

6,082,039 INCOME TAXES

(448,781)

(910,819) NET INCOME

6,176,391

5,171,220 LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO







NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

532,394

416,745 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OSSEN







INNOVATION CO.,LTD







AND SUBSIDIARIES

5,643,997

4,754,475 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME







(LOSS)







Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of tax

(252,155)

(1,705,918) TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(LOSS)

(252,155)

(1,705,918) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

5,391,842

3,048,557 EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE







Basic and diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.24 WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES







OUTSTANDING







Basic and diluted $ 19,791,110 $ 19,791,110

OSSEN INNOVATION CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY (Unaudited)



Total Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. Shareholders' Equity













Ordinary Shares $0.01 Par Value

Treasury Stock

Additional

Paid-in



Accumulated

Other Comprehensive

Statutory

Retained

Non

Controlling





Shares



Amount

Shares



Amount

Capital

Income

Reserve

Earnings

Interest

Total Balance at December 31, 2018 20,000,000



200,000

(208,890)



(192,153)



33,971,455



(4,057,326)



7,764,813



68,959,065



13,733,676



120,379,530 Net income -



-

-



-



-



-



-



5,643,996



532,395



6,176,391 Transfer to statutory reserve -



-

-



-



-



-



645,941



(645,941)



-



- Foreign currency translation

adjustment -



-

-



-



-



(252,155)



-



-



-



(252,155) Balance at June 30, 2019 20,000,000

$ 200,000

(208,890)

$ (192,153)

$ 33,971,455

$ (4,309,481)

$ 8,410,754

$ 73,957,120

$ 14,266,071

$ 126,303,766

OSSEN INNOVATION CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income

$ 6,176,391

$ 5,171,220 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by/

(used in) operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



309,983



339,233 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











(Increase) Decrease In:











Accounts receivable



4,897,473



(25,124,759) Inventories



7,599,204



(181,351) Advance to suppliers



(31,704,863)



15,083,682 Other current assets



3,043



(40,627) Accounts receivable - related parties



(801,511)



(2,713,815) Deferred tax assets



5,814



(38,438) Increase (Decrease) In:











Accounts payable



2,879,547



3,027,148 Customer deposits



353,627



(35,567) Income tax payable



(277,676)



211,916 Other payables and accrued expenses



(99,840)



133,318 Customer deposits - related parties



(3,740,404)



1,430,728 Due to related parties



2,559,998



- Due to shareholder



(1,695,259)



5,000 Net cash used in operating activities



(13,534,473)



(2,732,312)













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Purchases of plant and equipment



(74,216)



(67,419) Net cash used in investing activities



(74,216)



(67,419)

OSSEN INNOVATION CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Proceeds from short-term bank loans



28,495,089



10,467,990 Repayments of short-term bank loans



(8,489,469)



(4,743,652) Proceeds from notes payable-bank acceptance notes



1,476,429



2,833,441 Repayment of notes payable-bank acceptance notes



(2,657,573)



(1,574,134) Net cash provided by financing activities



18,824,476



6,983,645













INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH

EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH



5,215,785



4,183,914 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and

restricted cash



(485,440)



(2,306,875) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



8,098,052



8,143,153 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

AT END OF PERIOD

$ 12,828,397

$ 10,020,192













SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION











Cash paid during the periods:











Income taxes paid

$ 1,102,556

$ 575,057 Interest paid

$ 735,675

$ 648,484 Non-cash transactions:











Appropriation to statutory reserve

$ 645,941

$ 486,878

SOURCE Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd.