Ossia : Announces Strategic Investment with ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

ENEOS Innovation Partners G.K., the CVC arm of the ENEOS Group has made a strategic investment in Ossia as part of its new business development initiative

Ossia Inc. (Ossia), the company behind Cota® Real Wireless Power™ today announced a strategic investment by ENEOS Innovation Partners G.K (ENEOS IP). By adding ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (ENEOS HD) to the Ossia ecosystem, this furthers the strong brand partners that have endorsed Ossia’s Cota Real Wireless Power. Ossia’s ecosystem partners fill many roles including investors, commercial partners, deployment partners and brands who license the Cota technology.

ENEOS HD is a $94B USD (as of FY2019) Japanese petroleum, oil & gas exploration, and metals conglomerate that is one of Japan’s top ten largest companies (based on revenue as of March 31, 2019) with over 40,000 employees. The ENEOS brand is also a well-known consumer brand in Japan, especially for gas stations and electricity, and is widely recognized globally by race car sponsorships.

Ossia’s FCC-certified Cota technology efficiently delivers targeted energy to devices at-a-distance without wires, cables, or charging pads. ENEOS HD evaluated several wireless power companies and chose Ossia’s Cota technology to make a strategic investment.

The partnership with Ossia includes a strategic investment in the company to bring Cota Real Wireless Power to market. Utilizing ENEOS Group’s established consumer global brand presence in the energy field, Ossia and ENEOS HD will work together to explore wireless power opportunities in Japan and more broadly in Asia.

“We believe Ossia’s innovative technology has the potential to dramatically change people’s behavioral patterns, introducing a paradigm shift in their lifestyles," said Yasunori Yazaki (Executive Officer of ENEOS HD and President of ENEOS IP). "We are very excited about this strategic investment in Ossia and we look forward to a productive partnership.”

Ossia continues to license its Cota technology to a growing ecosystem of brands, system integrators and device makers across the world. Ossia has received multiple FCC certifications for Cota wireless power systems, with many more planned as Cota-enabled products continue to develop. Ossia has a network of partners of the Cota technology. ENEOS HD joins the Cota ecosystem to accelerate bringing Real Wireless Power products to market.

"ENEOS is a large, well-respected global brand with stronghold in Japan and more broadly throughout Asia in the energy sector. The strategic alignment for ENEOS and Ossia is clearly another step in making Cota the global leader in wireless power,” said Doug Stovall, Chief Revenue Officer of Ossia. "We are thrilled to add ENEOS as a strategic investor to the Ossia ecosystem and look forward to the work we will do together."

About ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. is a Japanese petroleum, oil & gas exploration, and metals conglomerate, a listed company on the first section of Tokyo Stock Exchange in Japan.

ENEOS Group seeks to develop new businesses that are in line with the group’s “Long-Term Vision” through its Corporate Venture Capital arm, ENEOS IP (https://www.eneos-innovation.co.jp).

You can read more at: https://www.hd.eneos.co.jp/english/company/system/plan.html

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia’s flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia’s Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

