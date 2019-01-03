Ossia : Partners with Xirgo Technologies to Create Wirelessly Powered IoT Tracking Solutions

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc. ("Ossia") and Xirgo Technologies, LLC. ("Xirgo Technologies" or "Xirgo") today announced that they are partnering to build wireless power into Xirgo's IoT asset tracking devices using Cota® Real Wireless Power™. The companies plan to launch a pilot early this year in the distribution centers of a leading global retailer, in coordination with a Tier 1 wireless carrier. The companies expect to commercialize the jointly developed solution to the mass market later in the year.

Xirgo Technologies is a leading provider of innovative, full-featured, application-specific wireless IoT solutions to Fortune 500 companies and government agencies. Xirgo provides world-class IoT products in the realm of yard management, telematics, fleet management, heavy equipment, asset tracking and other IoT applications. Xirgo delivers a high-value set of custom products for its partners, and a comprehensive product line that is sold through direct and indirect channels.

Ossia is the creator of Cota Real Wireless Power, power that's delivered over-the-air, at a distance, without the need for plugs, pads, or line-of-sight. The Cota receiver chip is small and can easily integrate into IoT devices. The Cota transmitter can be installed in buildings, homes or vehicles as a standalone product or integrated into existing infrastructure or devices. Cota technology is the ideal solution for powering thousands of IoT tracking devices in a dynamic distribution center environment. Ossia provides access to its Cota technology by way of licensing, joint developments, joint ventures, alliances, and other types of partnership agreements.

"We constantly hear from our customers about the practical issues of replacing or keeping the batteries charged for their IoT devices. Without a doubt, this issue is limiting broader IoT deployment across the board. Ossia's Cota technology is a game changer that solves a critical pain point for our customers," says William Hurst, Vice President of Sales at Xirgo Technologies.

"We are excited to partner with Xirgo Technologies because of their commitment to always bring the most innovative technologies to their customers, which include many of the largest and most sophisticated companies and agencies in the world. Together we will be able to deliver an innovative and highly differentiated solution that uniquely meets customer needs, at scale," says Preston Woo, Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances at Ossia.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

About Xirgo Technologies

Xirgo Technologies, LLC., is a leading provider of innovative, full-featured, application-specific wireless IoT communication devices. With comprehensive in-house engineering capabilities in all key development disciplines, Xirgo offers an expansive product line that facilitates best-in-class solutions for numerous vertical market applications. Xirgo is headquartered in Camarillo, California. For more information, visit http://www.xirgotech.com .

