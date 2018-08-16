Ossia and Displaydata Partner to Develop Electronic Shelf Labels with Real Wireless Power

Displaydata and Ossia today announced that they are partnering to build
wireless power advancements into Displaydata’s electronic shelf labels
using Cota Real Wireless Power. The companies plan to demonstrate a
proof-of-concept by the end of the year.
Displaydata is the world’s leader in providing retailers with advanced
enterprise software and wireless ESLs to manage information at the point
of consumers’ purchasing decisions. Displaydata’s electronic shelf
labels allow retailers to dynamically change pricing and other displayed
content for products on any shelf, anywhere, in seconds, creating retail
experiences that are more engaging, rewarding, and personalized.
Displaydata’s forward-thinking solutions offer retailers the opportunity
to automate their shelf-edges with the latest cutting-edge technologies.
Wireless power is part of this vision.
Ossia is the creator of Cota Real Wireless Power, power that’s delivered
over the air, at a distance, without the need for plugs, pads, or
line-of-sight. The Cota receiver chip is small and can easily integrate
into Smart Retail devices such as electronic shelf labels. The Cota
transmitter can be installed in stores as a standalone device or
integrated into existing infrastructure such as lighting fixtures or
WiFi access points. Cota Real Wireless Power is the ideal solution for
powering thousands of devices in a busy retail environment.
“One of the biggest challenges for retailers is getting meaningful power
to all of their various devices and sensors in a dynamic store
environment,” says Preston Woo, Vice President of Corporate Development
and Business Alliances at Ossia. “We are excited to partner with
Displaydata because of their commitment to always bringing their
customers the most advanced and best performing solutions.”
“Wireless power is a natural progression for our market leading ESLs,”
says David Dix, Senior Vice President of Solutions Development at
Displaydata. “We are excited to work with Ossia on exploring how Cota
technology can help advance our systems into the future, both for us and
for our retail clients.”
About Displaydata
Displaydata is the leader in the design and supply of fully graphic
electronic shelf labels (ESLs). They were first to market with
three-color ESLs and continue to lead this category, having shipped
millions of labels. They work in close partnership with many of the
world’s largest retail brands and have operations in the US, Europe,
LATAM, and Asia. They help retailers optimise revenues and margins by
improving the customer experience at the shelf edge, where most
purchasing decisions are made.
Displaydata’s ESLs enable retailers to control and drive instore pricing
and promotions with speed, agility, and consistency. Their ESLs are part
of an architecture designed in partnership with retailers to be
enterprise ready. The trusted platform is simple to install and needs
the least amount of in-store hardware of any vendor. The wireless
network is secure and the robust software enables the centralized
management of any number of ESLs, across any number of stores. For more
information, please visit: www.displaydata.com
About Ossia
Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power.
Ossia's flagship technology, Cota®, redefines wireless power by safely
delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia’s
Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that
automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user
intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up
world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in
Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.
