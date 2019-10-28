Ossia : and Major Appliance Maker Galanz Create Commercial Partnership to Bring Wireless Power to the Home

Ossia Inc. (“Ossia”), the company behind Cota® Real Wireless Power™, and Galanz, a major global manufacturer of appliances and IoT, today announced a commercial partnership to enable wireless power in the home. Ossia and Galanz will collaborate to build Cota wireless power transmitters into a range of Galanz appliances including, refrigerators, air conditioning units, air purifiers, dehumidifiers and dishwashers.

Ossia’s FCC-certified Cota® Real Wireless Power™ efficiently delivers remote, targeted energy to devices, including home appliances and IoT, at a distance without wires, cables, or charging pads.

Galanz has been manufacturing home appliances for more than 27 years and is the largest microwave oven manufacturer in the world. In the U.S., Galanz products, like refrigerators, are sold online and in big box stores such as Walmart and Home Depot.

This first-of-its-kind strategic relationship combines proven wireless power technology with consumer products that have a long-standing history of success in the U.S and globally. Historically, appliances have focused on delivering only one, focused use. By partnering with Ossia, Galanz is injecting cutting-edge technology into appliances in ways that have never existed before with the goal of changing lives in the home. Galanz is moving beyond manufacturing into technology to change the landscape of in-home IoT.

“Galanz is a first-mover in the appliance space for wireless power, and we are proud to take this step alongside them to enable wireless power delivery in the home,” says Doug Stovall, Chief Revenue Officer at Ossia. “This is truly an ideal union of exceptional consumer products and technology, and will lead to a whole new market of global consumer goods that are connected and powered wirelessly.”

Dr. Aglaia Kong, Senior Technology Advisor at Galanz, adds, “It is time for home appliances and IoT to work efficiently for people. Bringing wireless power to home appliances is a necessary next step in developing more connected and rich lives. With the three pillars of a successful Smart Home and IoT strategy, Galanz is investing in hardware, software and power. Galanz evaluated the wireless power landscape and selected Ossia as best-in-class. The future of innovation is connectedness, and partnering with Ossia enables this innovation.”

In just the past 20 years, Galanz has come on strong as a powerhouse in home appliance innovation. Recently, Galanz has been focused on the smart home market, covering the main bases of IoT development, manufacturing and deployment. Galanz is moving into the hardware, software and chip side of Smart Home IoT including edge computer and wireless power. This is its first partnership with a wireless power technology developer.

The partnership will start by developing Cota wireless power transmitters for three product categories: refrigerators, in-room A/C units, and dishwashers. It will also include air purifiers, and dehumidifiers. With Cota transmitters, these appliances can deliver power wirelessly to Cota-enabled devices within the home or office, automatically and without user intervention. The Cota wireless power system can be managed via the Cloud.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia’s flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia’s Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

About Galanz

Galanz is a leading global home appliances manufacturer of a range of products, including microwave ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, laundry, air conditioners, toaster ovens, and more. For decades, Galanz has been at the forefront of appliance invention, with more than 1,600 patents and product partnerships with some of the USA’s most recognized and trusted brands. Galanz designs appliances with thoughtful engineering for the home and will continue to innovate to create efficient, dependable, and great products that consumers love. Galanz’s US headquarters is in Ridgefield Park, NJ. Visit our website at www.galanz.com.

