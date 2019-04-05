Ossia's Cota Wireless Power System Wins Edison Gold

Ossia Inc. (“Ossia”) won gold yesterday at The Edison Best New Product
Awards™, an annual competition that honors excellence in new product and
service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation.
The event was held in New York, NY.
For the global competition, Ossia’s flagship wireless power technology,
Cota, which is power delivered over, at a distance, without cables,
charging pads, or line of sight, was reviewed by an independent judging
panel of 3,000 top senior business executives, academics, and innovation
professionals from diverse industries and disciplines. They chose Cota
as the “best of the best” of wireless charging.
“Being recognized with an Edison Award™ is a tremendous honor,” says
Mario Obeidat, CEO at Ossia. “We understand the great value and impact
that Cota Real Wireless Power can and will have on our businesses and
lives, in fact, is already having, and it’s gratifying when our
communities become aware of that potential, too.”
Cota, along with all entries in the competition, was judged on four
criteria: 1) concept (opportunity, conception, method, and development),
2) value (need/desire, differentiation, cost, and advantage), 3)
delivery (message, engagement, availability, and achievement, and 4)
impact (sustainability, social responsibility, and potential.)
“Cota is very different from other RF-based wireless technologies in
development out there,” says Obeidat. “For one, Cota is a functioning
technology, not just a theory or concept. It also applies to a wider
range of applications, due to its ability to deliver power to many
devices or sensors safely and reliably over air and at a distance, even
when the device is in use or in motion.”
Ossia’s fellow Edison Gold Award Winners this year, in other categories,
include IBM, Eargo, LG Electronics, CIMCON Lighting, Inc., ProLogium
Technology, and NuVasive.
Ossia is also a CES 2019 Innovation Awards winner in the Wireless
Devices, Accessories, and Services category for the Cota Forever Sleeve,
Ossia’s 4th consecutive CES award. Cota Wireless Power is available for
license.
About Ossia
Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power.
Ossia’s flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely
delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia’s
Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that
automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user
intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up
world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in
Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.
Related Links
http://www.ossia.com
http://www.ossia.com/cota
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005490/en/