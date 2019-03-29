Log in
Ossur Hf : Össur's total share capital

03/29/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

Announcement no. 22/2019
29 March 2019

Össur's total share capital

According to Article 84 of the Icelandic Act on Securities Transactions no. 108/2007, an issuer shall publish information on its total share capital on the last trading day of the month when the share capital has been decreased.

Össur's total share capital is ISK 425,377,804 nominal value divided into the same number of shares with a nominal value of ISK 1 each following the share capital decrease. For further information, see the Company's announcement no. 21/2019 published earlier today.

Further information

David Hreidarsson, Investor Relations, dhreidarsson@ossur.com, Tel: +354 515 1380

Össur press releases by e-mail

If you wish to receive Össur press releases by e-mail please register at http://www.ossur.com/investors

About Össur

Össur (NASDAQ: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopaedics that helps people live a life without limitations.  Its business is focused on improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies within the fields of braces, supports, prosthetic limbs and compression therapy.  A recognized "Technology Pioneer", Össur invests significantly in research and product development; its award-winning designs ensuring a consistently strong position in the market. Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered via Össur's educational programs and business solutions.  Headquartered in Iceland, Össur has major operations in the Americas, EMEA and APAC, with additional distributors worldwide. www.ossur.com.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ossur Hf via Globenewswire
