Ossur Hf : Össur's total share capital

Announcement no. 22/2019

29 March 2019

Össur's total share capital

According to Article 84 of the Icelandic Act on Securities Transactions no. 108/2007, an issuer shall publish information on its total share capital on the last trading day of the month when the share capital has been decreased.

Össur's total share capital is ISK 425,377,804 nominal value divided into the same number of shares with a nominal value of ISK 1 each following the share capital decrease. For further information, see the Company's announcement no. 21/2019 published earlier today.

