News : Companies
Össur hf: Candidates to the Board of Directors

03/09/2020 | 03:03am EDT
Össur hf: Candidates to the Board of Directors 
Announcement no. 19/2020

9 March 2020

Candidates to the Board of Directors

Enclosed are details on the candidates to the Board of Directors of Össur hf.,
to be elected at the Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 12 March 2020, at
9:00 am (GMT) at Össur's offices at Grjótháls 5, Reykjavik, Iceland.

Further information

David Hreidarsson, Investor Relations, dhreidarsson@ossur.com, +354 661 8225

Helga Danielsdottir, Investor Relations, hdanielsdottir@ossur.com, +354 766 4959

Össur press releases by e-mail

If you wish to receive Össur press releases by e-mail please register
at http://www.ossur.com/investors

About Össur

Össur (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OSSR) is a global leader in non
-invasive orthopaedics that help people live a life without limitations. A
recognized 'Technology Pioneer,' Össur focuses on improving people's mobility
through the delivery of innovative technologies in Prosthetics and Bracing &
Supports, by investing significantly in research and product development to
create award-winning designs with consistently strong market positions.
Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered
via Össur's educational programs and business solutions.  As part
of Össur's long-standing commitment to social responsibility, the company has
been a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact since 2011, and
also participates in the Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic exchanges' voluntary
guidelines for Environment, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG). Össur is
headquartered in Iceland, with major operations in the Americas, Europe and
Asia, and additional distributors worldwide. www.ossur.com

Attachments:
03065099.pdf
Össur AGM 2020 - Candidates to the Board of Directors.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 07:02:07 UTC
