Össur hf: Candidates to the Board of Directors

Announcement no. 19/2020 9 March 2020 Candidates to the Board of Directors Enclosed are details on the candidates to the Board of Directors of Össur hf., to be elected at the Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 12 March 2020, at 9:00 am (GMT) at Össur's offices at Grjótháls 5, Reykjavik, Iceland. Further information David Hreidarsson, Investor Relations, dhreidarsson@ossur.com, +354 661 8225 Helga Danielsdottir, Investor Relations, hdanielsdottir@ossur.com, +354 766 4959 Össur press releases by e-mail If you wish to receive Össur press releases by e-mail please register at http://www.ossur.com/investors About Össur Össur (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OSSR) is a global leader in non -invasive orthopaedics that help people live a life without limitations. A recognized 'Technology Pioneer,' Össur focuses on improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies in Prosthetics and Bracing & Supports, by investing significantly in research and product development to create award-winning designs with consistently strong market positions. Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered via Össur's educational programs and business solutions. As part of Össur's long-standing commitment to social responsibility, the company has been a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact since 2011, and also participates in the Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic exchanges' voluntary guidelines for Environment, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG). Össur is headquartered in Iceland, with major operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, and additional distributors worldwide. www.ossur.com

Attachments:

03065099.pdf

Össur AGM 2020 - Candidates to the Board of Directors.pdf



