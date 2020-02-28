Össur hf: Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions
Össur hf.
Announcement no. 17/2020
Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with Össur
hf. shares.
Please see attached files
Attachments:
Jon Sigurdsson_Notification by Managers_sell (28.02.2020).pdf
Jon Sigurdsson_Notification by Managers_buy (28.02.2020).pdf
Disclaimer
NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 19:03:03 UTC