Oster and Associates Adds EventHi, Leading National Cannabis Event Software Company, to Client Roster

Oster and Associates, a full-service marketing agency focused on cannabis, produce and outdoor living brands, is now the agency of record for San Diego-based, national cannabis tech company EventHi.

EventHi is the world’s first cannabis ticketing and event registration platform. This software system provides a safe, centralized setting for event hosts in the cannabis industry to promote or host their events to sell tickets and sponsorships.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with a cannabis industry visionary brand like EventHi,” said Oster and Associates president Bev Oster. “Their software is the solution to the problem of safely conducting business in the cannabis space for event hosts, vendors and attendees.”

EventHi provides a consistently reliable answer to cannabis-related events previously posted on traditional social platforms, many of which consider cannabis a prohibited subject to promote, host events or sell tickets and sponsorships. These popular ticketing platforms don’t work with cannabis-related events and have earned reputations for freezing, taking the funds and cancelling events. Event hosts can now take comfort in knowing that there is a safe hosting environment for cannabis events.

“Our company was founded on the idea that legal cannabis is a legitimate business industry for millions of Americans in a majority of states either in the medical or recreational capacity,” said EventHi CEO and founder Ali Fakhri. “We have built a protected community for event goers who are looking for unique experiences and activities.”

The legal cannabis industry in the U.S. now includes 33 states stretching from coast to coast.

EventHi and its cannabis event platform offers compliant tools and features to help organizers host, promote and sell both tickets and sponsorships safely to event goers. There is also a sponsorship marketplace which helps brands discover opportunities to support cannabis-related events by connecting them with their specific audience to gain brand awareness and engagement.

Oster and Associates will provide ongoing support for EventHi’s comprehensive national marketing program including advertising, public relations, creative design, crisis communications, corporate strategy, digital and social marketing among other things.

About Oster and Associates

Founded in 1986, Oster and Associates is a full-service advertising and public relations agency with clients in the national cannabis, retail gardening, international produce, nonprofit, sports and travel industries. For more information on Oster and Associates, visit www.osterads.com, call 619-906-5540 or follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

About EventHi

EventHi is the world’s first cannabis ticketing and event registration platform. Discover events, buy tickets and sponsorships or create your own cannabis event and meet people with a shared interest. Whether it is a local farmer’s market, a large music festival or a business conference, EventHi’s online marketplace has been designed to help bring people together to experience cannabis in a safe and social space. For more information on EventHi, visit www.eventhi.io.

