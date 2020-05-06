Log in
Otis Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share

05/06/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

FARMINGTON, Conn., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share of Otis' common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 10, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 22, 2020. 

"The dividend announced today reflects our confidence in Otis' balance sheet strength, continued strong free cash flow generation and a commitment to drive value for our shareholders," said Judy Marks, President and CEO.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest maintenance portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Cautionary Statement

This release includes statements related to anticipated earnings, cash flow and dividends that constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Past dividends provide no assurance as to future dividends. The payment and amount of future dividends could vary significantly from past amounts due to a number of risks and uncertainties.  Risks and uncertainties include: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which Otis and its businesses operate in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in construction, the impact of weather conditions, pandemic health issues (including coronavirus and its effects, among other things, on global supply, demand, and distribution disruptions as the coronavirus outbreak continues and results in an increasingly prolonged period of travel, commercial and/or other similar restrictions and limitations) and the financial condition of Otis' customers and suppliers; (2) the expected benefits of Otis' separation from United Technologies Corporation; (3) risks associated with indebtedness incurred as a result of financing transactions undertaken in connection with the separation; (4) the risk that dis-synergy costs, costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the separation will exceed Otis' estimates; (5) the impact of the separation on Otis' businesses and Otis' resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management's attention and the impact on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties; (6) challenges in the development and production of new products and services;  and (7) the effect of changes in laws and regulations and political conditions in countries in which we operate and other factors beyond our control. The above list of factors is not exhaustive or necessarily in order of importance. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Otis' registration statements on Form 10 and Form S-3 and the reports of Otis on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Otis assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact:

Ray Hernandez


+1-860-674-3029


Ray.Hernandez@otis.com



IR Contact:

Stacy Laszewski


+1-860-676-6011


investorrelations@otis.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otis-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-20-per-share-301054453.html

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
