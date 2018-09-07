Log in
Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi : Decease of our Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors - 07.09.2018

09/07/2018 | 08:32am CEST

OTOKAR OTOMOTİV VE SAVUNMA SANAYİ A.Ş.

Date Posted

Type of Disclosure

Year

Period

07.09.2018

MED

Material Event Disclosure (General)

Summary of the Disclosure

Decease of our Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors

Related Companies

Related Funds

Material Event Disclosure General

Update Notification Flag

No

Correction Notification Flag

No

Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same

-

Subject

Postponed Notification Flag

No

Announcement Content

Explanation

After the helicopter accident that occured on September 6, 2018, our company's Deputy

Chairman of the Board of Directors Mr. Halil İ. Ünver passed away.

We share this loss of Mr. Ünver with deepest grief.

......................................................................................................................................................................

This statement has been translated into English for informational purposes. In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure statement, the Turkish version shall prevail.

......................................................................................................................................................................

We hereby declare that our above statement is in conformity with the principles included in the Capital

Market Board's Material Disclosures Communique , that it exactly reflects the entire information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we have endeavored to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Disclaimer

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 06:31:03 UTC
