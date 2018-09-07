Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi : Decease of our Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors - 07.09.2018

OTOKAR OTOMOTİV VE SAVUNMA SANAYİ A.Ş.
07.09.2018
MED
Material Event Disclosure (General)
Summary of the Disclosure
Decease of our Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors
Material Event Disclosure General
Explanation
After the helicopter accident that occured on September 6, 2018, our company's Deputy
Chairman of the Board of Directors Mr. Halil İ. Ünver passed away.
We share this loss of Mr. Ünver with deepest grief.
This statement has been translated into English for informational purposes. In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure statement, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We hereby declare that our above statement is in conformity with the principles included in the Capital
Market Board's Material Disclosures Communique , that it exactly reflects the entire information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we have endeavored to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
