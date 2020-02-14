Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi : Notification Regarding Dividend Payment_ Appendix - 14.02.2020

Attachment of the decision of Board of Directors which is dated 14.02.2020 and numbered 2020/05.

01.01.2019-31.12.2019 FISCAL YEAR DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION PROPOSAL

According to the consolidated financial statements for the 01.01.2019-31.12.2019 accounting period, which are prepared in compliance with the Turkish Financial Reporting Standards (TFRS) pursuant to Capital Markets Board's (CMB) "Communiqué on the Principles Financial Reporting in Capital Markets", numbered II-14.1, and audited by PwC Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş., a net profit of TL 351.591.603 has been posted for the parent company. The dividend distribution proposal, prepared by taking into account the long-term corporate strategy, capital requirements, investments and financing policies, profitability and cash position of the company, is presented below. If the proposal is approved with the decision of the General Assembly, the dividend payment will start on 23.03.2020.