Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi : Related Party Transactions - 11.02.2020

Related Party Transactions

In accordance with the article 10 of the Communique Serial II-17.1 (Communique) of Capital Markets Board of Turkey (CMB), in case of foreseeing the ratio of the amount of common and continuous transactions between our Company and its related parties within an accounting period to the amount of cost of sales according to latest annual financial statements disclosed to the public in purchasing transactions, to the amount of revenue according to latest financial statements disclosed to the public in sales transactions are equal to 10% or over, a report shall be prepared about conditions of the transactions and comparison with the market conditions and report or the conclusions of that report to disclose on Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) is mandatory.

Within this scope, the transactions which realized in 2019 over the determined limit, assumed that will be over the limit in 2020 as well, attached Related Party Transactions Report prepared for 2019 operations has been approved and it has also been resolved to present this report to shareholders' knowledge through KAP. It has been resolved to continue related party transactions in line with the qualifications stated in this report in 2020 accounting year.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.