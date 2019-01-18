Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi : Senior Management Change - 18.01.2019

OTOKAR OTOMOTİV VE SAVUNMA SANAYİ A.Ş.

Mr.Murat Ulutaş who has been working as an Assistant General Manager - Engineering since 01.01.2006, resigned from his position as of 18.01.2019.

