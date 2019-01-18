Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi : Senior Management Change - 18.01.2019

OTOKAR OTOMOTİV VE SAVUNMA SANAYİ A.Ş.
|
Date Posted
|
Type of Disclosure
|
Year
|
Period
|
18.01.2019
|
MED
Material Event Disclosure (General)
Summary of the Disclosure
Senior Management Change
Related Companies Related Funds
Material Event Disclosure General
|
Update Notification Flag
|
No
|
Correction Notification Flag
|
No
|
Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same
|
-
|
Subject
|
Postponed Notification Flag
|
No
|
Announcement Content
|
Explanation
Mr.Murat Ulutaş who has been working as an Assistant General Manager - Engineering since 01.01.2006, resigned from his position as of 18.01.2019.
......................................................................................................................................................................
This statement has been translated into English for informational purposes. In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure statement, the Turkish version shall prevail.
......................................................................................................................................................................
We hereby declare that our above statement is in conformity with the principles included in the Capital Market Board's Material Disclosures Communique , that it exactly reflects the entire information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we have endeavored to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Disclaimer
Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 17:28:04 UTC