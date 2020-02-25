Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi : and IVECO BUS sign production agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 01:17pm EST

​Turkey's pioneer bus manufacturer Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi A.Ş. (IST: OTKAR) signed an agreement on February 25, 2020 with IVECO BUS, a global manufacturer of buses and coaches and a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) to locally manufacture products under the IVECO BUS brand at its facilities in Sakarya, Turkey.

This contractual partnership covers existing models in the IVECO BUS portfolio for international distribution, as well as the production of a model specifically catered for markets in Eastern Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. The models will be powered by engines from its sister brand FPT Industrial, the first of which are expected to be produced within 2021.

Through this agreement, IVECO BUS seeks to expand its manufacturing capabilities, and confirms that it is maintaining all regular activities at its existing manufacturing sites where its current and future model generations will continue to be designed and manufactured.

'We are delighted to be introducing the production of IVECO BUS models at our Sakarya plant, in addition to Otokar branded buses. It is with great pride that Otokar's technology, engineering and manufacturing capabilities are recognized by this renowned brand in the mass passenger transport sector,' said Serdar Görgüç, Otokar General Manager. 'Utilizing our existing facilities to manufacture IVECO BUS models will enable our plant to operate even more efficiently and effectively. While we will continue to market our buses and expand globally, we consider this manufacturing and supply agreement to be a very important and strategic first step in a long-term cooperation.'

'We are very excited to embark on this new partnership, which paves the way for many opportunities in our businesses,' said Sylvain Blaise, Head of the Global Bus Division at CNH Industrial. 'Thanks to this cooperation we will be able to increase our manufacturing capabilities in order to respond to current and future market demand to support our continued growth, as well as giving us the opportunity to work jointly on future portfolio expansion. With close to 60 years of experience, Otokar's well-regarded expertise in bus manufacturing and engineering, together with IVECO BUS's service network and connected services, which are key pillars of the IVECO DNA, ensure that our customers will continue to receive industry-leading sustainable transport solutions with best in class performance, quality and Total Cost of Ownership. Furthermore, this partnership will benefit from future powertrain technologies under development at FPT Industrial.'

Photo Credit: From left to right: Serdar Görgüç, General Manager of Otokar; Gerrit Marx, President Commercial & Specialty Vehicles at CNH Industrial; Cenk Çimen, Automotive Group President of Koç Holding; Sylvain Blaise, Head of the Global Bus Division at CNH Industrial

Disclaimer

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 18:16:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:53pARTISTS' UNION : Plácido Domingo made 'inappropriate' sexual advances
AQ
01:52pEBAY : Earns Top Ranking for 2020 Corporate Equality Index
PU
01:47pSPRINGFIELD PROPERTIES : PDMR Shareholding 25.02.20
PU
01:47pGLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : Full year 2019 results presentation
PU
01:47pGLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : Full year 2019 results press release
PU
01:46pMAUREL & PROM :  Results of the Kama-1 Well in Gabon
BU
01:44pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
01:42pDANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : to supply OMK with new special bar and light sections mill
PU
01:42pPEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Investor Presentation LOW RESOLUTION
PU
01:42pDISCOVERY : OWN LAUNCHES ‘THE OPRAH WINFREY SHOW THE PODCAST'
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3Oil slips for 3rd day as virus fears outweigh supply cuts
4MEGGITT PLC : London stocks fall again after biggest one-day slump since 2015
5MALLINCKRODT PLC : MALLINCKRODT: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group