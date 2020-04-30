Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Otonomo Raises $46M in Series C Funding to Expand Its Automotive Data Services Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 12:02am EDT

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo, the leading automotive data services platform, today announced $46 million in series C funding. The round includes investments from SK Holdings, Avis Budget Group, and Alliance Ventures as well as participation from existing investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners. This round brings the company’s total funding raised to $82 million.

SBD Automotive forecasts that connected cars will account for more than 70% of cars sold in North American and European markets in 2020. Otonomo is currently onboarding seven new OEMs and ingesting over 2.6 billion data points a day. To accommodate this increased demand, Otonomo will use the funds from its Series C to further scale its business, with R&D and the full-service customer support resources needed to facilitate OEM onboarding and data access by partners.  The company also plans to expand into additional geographies.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Ben Volkow, Otonomo has developed a car data services platform that securely ingests automotive OEM data, then reshapes, enriches and protects it so companies can use the data to develop a host of apps and services for fleets, smart cities and individual consumers. The platform has data from over 20 million vehicles, and the company is partnering with more than 25 automotive OEMs, fleets, and farm and construction equipment OEMs. Publicly announced partners include Daimler, BMW, Mitsubishi Motor Company and Avis Budget Group.

The Otonomo ecosystem includes more than 100 partners who provide a rich diversity of offerings, including emergency services, traffic and mapping, on-demand fueling, parking, predictive maintenance, usage-based insurance, media measurement, concierge services, and dozens of smart city services.

“At the Alliance we are focused on innovation in data and connected car services,” said Christian Noske, Managing Director of Alliance Ventures. “We researched many companies and determined that Otonomo is the automotive data services platform leader with the best vision, technology, team, and market adoption. We are excited about the company’s traction and great potential.”

“Bessemer has invested in Ben Volkow in the past and has been with Otonomo since the seed round” said Amit Karp, Partner, Bessemer Venture Partners. “The company had the vision to create the automotive data services category and has since then built a leadership position in the market. We are pleased to have new value-add investors help Otonomo achieve its vision.”

“These Series C funds will enable Otonomo to expand our global footprint, further innovate our products, and cement our leadership position,” said Ben Volkow, CEO and founder, Otonomo. “We now have the expanded resources needed to deliver on our vision of making car data as valuable as possible for the entire transportation ecosystem, while adhering to the strictest privacy and security standards.” 

About Otonomo

The Otonomo Automotive Data Services Platform fuels an ecosystem of OEMs, fleets and more than 100 service providers. Our neutral platform securely ingests more than 2.6 billion data points per day from over 20 million global connected vehicles, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that delight drivers. Privacy by design is at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, EV management, subscription-based fueling, parking, predictive maintenance, usage-based insurance, media measurement, in-vehicle services, and dozens of smart city services. With an R&D center in Israel, and a presence in the United States, Europe, and Japan, Otonomo collaborates with twelve industries to transform their business with car data. More information is available at otonomo.io.

###

Attachment 

Camille Cater
Otonomo
Otonomo@antennagroup.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:00aCavotec SA - Interim report January - March 2020
GL
01:00aAMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Schedule for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release
GL
01:00aClariant profitability remains resilient despite difficult economic environment
GL
01:00aAMG Announces AMG Aluminum Henderson Kentucky Plant Completes over 6 Years without a Lost Time Incident
GL
01:00aWISeKey Announces Q1 2020 Cybersecurity/IoT Preliminary, Unaudited Revenue of $4.4 million;Expects Higher Demand for Cybersecurity Services Backed by a Solid Revenue Pipeline of over $250 million for the Next 4 years, Growing at CAGR of 35%
GL
01:00aIMCD : expands its presence in the Middle East, establishing its new offices in Dubai
AQ
01:00aNokia Corporation Interim Report for Q1
GL
01:00aValneva and Pfizer Announce Collaboration to Co-Develop and Commercialize Lyme Disease Vaccine, VLA15
GL
12:59aCARLSBERG A/S : Trading statement as at 31 March 2020
AQ
12:59aCAIXABANK S A : Spain's Caixabank first-quarter net profit falls 83% on higher provisions
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
2FACEBOOK : Facebook sees 'signs of stability' in ad spending after coronavirus drop
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : Volkswagen, Toyota delay U.S. production restart, citing supplier co..
4AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : 2020 Half Year ESG Target Update
5BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : BANK OF CHINA : 1Q Net Profit Rises 3.2%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group