Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Otsuka Chemical Succeeded Part of the Cefixime Business from Astellas Pharma

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-Ku, Osaka; President & Representative Director: Takeharu Harashima; hereinafter “Otsuka Chemical”) announces that it has succeeded part of the Cefixime business from Astellas Pharma, Inc. (Head Office: Chuo-Ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D.; hereinafter “Astellas Pharma”).

Through this agreement, Otsuka Chemical acquires the business of Cefixime from Astellas Pharma to supply the API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) to overseas licensees along with assets such as contracts belonging to the licensing business and the trademark. This means our company’s entry into the API business, resulting in strengthening the integrated antibiotic-related business from intermediates to API.

Cefixime developed by Astellas Pharma is a third-generation cephalosporin with antibacterial activity against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria and it is extensively prescribed worldwide.

In addition to the main business field of chemicals, Otsuka Chemical will continue strengthening the manufacturing technology of high-quality API and their marketing and brand power to promote pharmaceutical-related business and CMO business by taking advantage of key technologies cultivated in the field of organic and inorganic chemicals.

 

Company Profile

 

Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd.
Established   :   August 29, 1950
Capital : 5 billion yen
President : Takeharu Harashima, President and Representative Director
Head Office : 3-2-27, Ote-Dori, Chuo-Ku, Osaka, 540-0021 Japan
Employees : 1,857 (consolidated; as of December 31, 2018)
Business Description

:

 

Manufacturing and sales of chemical products

 

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Established   :   April 1923
Capital : 103 billion yen
President : Kenji Yasukawa, President and CEO
Head Office : 2-5-1, Nihonbashi-Honcho, Chuo-Ku, Tokyo 103-8411, Japan
Employees : 16,243 (consolidated; as of March 31, 2019)

Business Description

:

  Research and development, manufacturing, and sales of pharmaceuticals
 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:21aAVIVA : Insurer Aviva says CFO Stoddard to step down
RE
02:20aDEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT : to issue convertible bonds
EQ
02:18aNON STANDARD FINANCE : Lapse of Offer for Provident Financial
PU
02:18aHOLY STONE : Announcement of important resolutions for 2019 Holy Stone annual general shareholders' meeting
PU
02:18aHOLY STONE : The Board of Directors Set Ex-Dividend Record Date
PU
02:17aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to cut China phone output as market share sinks
RE
02:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices fall on surprise U.S. stocks rise, Russia supply comments
RE
02:13aNOMURA : to Consolidate Branch Offices in Japan(PDF 22KB)
PU
02:13aBARON OIL : UKCS 31st Round Blocks Offered
PU
02:13aFINDEL : Final Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
2VOLKSWAGEN : Dow Industrials Surge 512 Points in Biggest One-Day Gain Since January
3WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC : WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : British money manager Woodford's star wa..
4SONY CORP : GameStop halts dividend as console sales slow; shares fall 26%
5Hong Kong Based Startup Magazine “JUMPSTART” Will Launch Japan Edition in Coming Summer 2019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About