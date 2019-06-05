Otsuka Chemical Succeeded Part of the Cefixime Business from Astellas Pharma

Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-Ku, Osaka; President &
Representative Director: Takeharu Harashima; hereinafter “Otsuka
Chemical”) announces that it has succeeded part of the Cefixime business
from Astellas Pharma, Inc. (Head Office: Chuo-Ku, Tokyo; President &
CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D.; hereinafter “Astellas Pharma”).
Through this agreement, Otsuka Chemical acquires the business of
Cefixime from Astellas Pharma to supply the API (Active Pharmaceutical
Ingredient) to overseas licensees along with assets such as contracts
belonging to the licensing business and the trademark. This means our
company’s entry into the API business, resulting in strengthening the
integrated antibiotic-related business from intermediates to API.
Cefixime developed by Astellas Pharma is a third-generation
cephalosporin with antibacterial activity against gram-positive and
gram-negative bacteria and it is extensively prescribed worldwide.
In addition to the main business field of chemicals, Otsuka Chemical
will continue strengthening the manufacturing technology of high-quality
API and their marketing and brand power to promote
pharmaceutical-related business and CMO business by taking advantage of
key technologies cultivated in the field of organic and inorganic
chemicals.
Company Profile
|
|
Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd.
|
Established
|
|
:
|
|
|
August 29, 1950
|
Capital
|
|
:
|
|
|
5 billion yen
|
President
|
|
:
|
|
|
Takeharu Harashima, President and Representative Director
|
Head Office
|
|
:
|
|
|
3-2-27, Ote-Dori, Chuo-Ku, Osaka, 540-0021 Japan
|
Employees
|
|
:
|
|
|
1,857 (consolidated; as of December 31, 2018)
|
Business Description
|
|
:
|
|
Manufacturing and sales of chemical products
|
|
Astellas Pharma Inc.
|
Established
|
|
:
|
|
|
April 1923
|
Capital
|
|
:
|
|
|
103 billion yen
|
President
|
|
:
|
|
|
Kenji Yasukawa, President and CEO
|
Head Office
|
|
:
|
|
|
2-5-1, Nihonbashi-Honcho, Chuo-Ku, Tokyo 103-8411, Japan
|
Employees
|
|
:
|
|
|
16,243 (consolidated; as of March 31, 2019)
|
Business Description
|
|
:
|
|
Research and development, manufacturing, and sales of pharmaceuticals
|
