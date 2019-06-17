Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Otto (GmbH & Co KG) : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 10:30am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.06.2019 / 16:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Benjamin
Last name(s): Otto

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Otto (GmbH & Co KG)

b) LEI
529900LMI5FN0KFOE272 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: XS1979274708

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1006.87705 EUR 1006877.05 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1006.87705 EUR 1006877.05 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


17.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Otto (GmbH & Co KG)
Werner-Otto-Str. 1-7
22179 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.ottogroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

51857  17.06.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:56aAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Cuts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc
AQ
10:56aCISCO : Accenture partner with DGT to skill youth for digital economy
AQ
10:55aAROUNDTOWN : notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
EQ
10:55aACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:54aAIRBUS : Boeing says will take time to win back confidence
RE
10:54aLEONARDO : Canada backs startup to boost data on space debris
RE
10:54aSpain joins France and Germany in race to build Europe's next combat jet
RE
10:54aSHELF DRILLING : Investor Presentation (June 2019)
PU
10:54aOKEA ASA - Registration of new share capital
AQ
10:54aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Inycte On Saturday Announced Positive Results From Phase 2 Study Of Ruxolitinib Cream In Patients With Vitiligo
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET : Lufthansa profit warning spooks European airline sector
2AIRBUS SE : Boeing dealt new blow as Airbus launches long-range A321
3WTI : Oil's Slide Highlights Global-Growth Fears
4KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Strategic review conclusions & indebtedness update ●
5BANCO BPM : EXCLUSIVE: Banks face new challenges in Italian diamond scandal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About