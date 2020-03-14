Our Market Reporters Answer Questions From People in Their Lives

By WSJ staff

Most people know what a recession is. But how about a bear market?

If you haven't been tuning in to market news, there's no time like the present to start. On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day since the 1987 crash. Stocks recovered some ground Friday, but it remains one of the worst weeks in the stock market's history.

Here, The Wall Street Journal's market reporters answer questions the people in their lives are asking during this turbulent time.

Why is the stock market falling?

The price of a stock depends on multiple factors, including a company's future profits and the ability to pay off debts at any given moment.

Amid concerns over the new coronavirus spreading, companies and businesses world-wide are expected to be affected in important ways that have an impact on the bottom line. In China, the virus is hammering the economic outlook. In South Korea, Hyundai Motor Co. has said it was stopping production at plants there because of a lack of parts from China's suppliers. In Europe, the lockdown in Italy as well as a new U.S. ban on travel from the continent is expected to affect businesses. In the U.S., many companies are starting to have workers take precautions and work from home.

Investors dislike uncertainty, and when major shocks to the market happen, such as the coronavirus or an oil-price war, people become less confident that any given stock will rise.

So people will sell stocks and put their money in safer places.

Caitlin Ostroff

Why all the 401(k) headlines when the markets dive?

Many Americans save for retirement using a 401(k), offered by employers and typically invested in stocks, bonds and other assets. When the market falls, the value of those assets also tends to fall.

For those nearing retirement, such a decline could be an issue. But for those just starting out, there are two important things to remember: First, the average person younger than 25, excluding outliers, has less than $2,000 in his or her 401(k), according to Vanguard. Those younger than 35 tend to have less than $10,000. Second, those decades remaining before retirement mean there is plenty of time to recover. After the 2008 financial crisis, stocks entered a bull market for 11 years.

Caitlin Ostroff

Are we in a recession?

In official terms, a recession is typically defined as two consecutive quarters in which the economy declines, as reflected by gross domestic product and other metrics such as unemployment.

But those are backward-looking figures, so it's hard to know at a given moment when a recession has started. In the U.S., a committee of experts at the National Bureau of Economic Research would officially declare a recession.

Context matters, though, and the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, two U.S. stock indexes used to track companies' share performance, are up more than 100% over the past decade. Since the start of the month, indexes are down more than 8%.

Caitlin Ostroff

What is a bear market? What other kinds of markets are there? What's the difference between a recession and a bear market?

The Dow Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have all entered a bear market.

A bear market and recession are technically unrelated but often happen around the same time. When a security falls 20% below its recent peak, it enters a bear market. On the other hand, a bull market begins after a security has gained 20% from a trough.

Often a bear market precedes a recession. But a bear market just describes a decline in the value of stocks or other securities, while a recession is a more general decline in a country's production of goods and services.

James Benedict

What is a correction?

A correction is a drop of at least 10% in the price of a financial asset or the overall market from the most recent peak. It can last for any period of time, whether that is a day or several months. While it wipes value off a stock, bond, currency or commodity, a correction can also provide an opportunity for investors to buy at a lower price.

David Hodari

What's a bond? Why does it matter?

A bond is basically an IOU. If you buy a bond from the U.S. government or a company, you are promised to get your money back at some time down the road, along with interest. Typically, government bonds are seen as essentially risk-free. It's very unlikely for a country such as the U.S., which prints the currency its debt is issued in, to not pay you back.

When people pay more for a bond, they tend to make less money in interest payments and vice versa. That amount to be gained is called the yield. During the past few weeks, the yields on U.S. Treasury bonds have fallen to historic lows as investors and big funds buy them for safety and are willing to pay more.

For those wondering why so much attention is paid to bond yields, it's because bond yields reflect investors' views about the economy and future interest rates. (When investors think a central bank will cut interest rates, they buy bonds, pushing down the yield, and vice versa. Central banks typically cut rates when the economy is weak, to try to boost it.)

Yields are also seen as a proxy for sentiment. When there's a lot of uncertainty in the world, investors tend to buy bonds and yields go down. When they feel they can take more risk, they usually buy other things and sell bonds.

Caitlin Ostroff

What's with the big move in oil?

In usual circumstances, a move in the price of oil either way of 3% would be considered noteworthy. Recent moves, however, are extraordinary. The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil, the most commonly used measurement of oil prices, fell by more than 20% on Monday. It was the largest one-day drop since early 1991.

Oil declined for two broad reasons.

First, the coronavirus has meant flight cancellations, travel restrictions and factory closures around the world. Almost all of the affected activities use oil or products made from oil, and that decrease in demand has meant prices have been falling for several weeks.

The second reason, and the cause of Monday's historic slide in prices, is a fear of too much supply. Saudi Arabia, which effectively leads the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries--a group of some of the world's largest oil-exporting nations, also known as OPEC--met recently with Russia and others in Vienna to discuss how to stop the fall in oil prices started by the coronavirus.

The talks fell apart, with Saudi Arabia lowering prices and flooding the global oil market in response. Pumping more oil at a time when the world wants less of it than usual is a fast way to crash prices.

David Hodari

Is cheaper oil bad for the economy?

Energy is a key component of inflation. It's included in the consumer-price index, which is a way of measuring the changes in prices of everyday items such as food, clothes and fuel. A big drop in oil prices makes inflation slow.

For economic impact: Consumers get a boost, but the U.S. has become a major oil producer in recent years because of the rise of the shale industry.

Previously, lower prices would have meant less money spent on oil imports. That has changed, as the U.S. now produces over 13 million barrels of oil a day and exports around 25% of that. The lower energy prices will make a lot of American shale oil and gas companies unprofitable and hurt their ability to pay back their debt.

Anna Hirtenstein

