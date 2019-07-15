Log in
Our Toy Stories @ Harbour City

07/15/2019 | 10:14pm EDT

Celebrating the release of Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” with the Large Scale Carnival in Hong Kong

While Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” is hitting the big screens around the world this summer, Harbour City, the largest shopping mall in Hong Kong, is joining forces with Disney to bring the movie to life from now till 4 August, 2019! Inspired by the movie, Harbour City has transformed into a “Toy Story” themed carnival with different games and challenges at Ocean Terminal Forecourt next to Star Ferry Pier and Ocean Terminal Deck with stunning Victoria Harbour view, where fans can play with Woody and the gang under the best Harbour & Sunset views in Hong Kong!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005854/en/

Large Scale Toy Story Carnival at Harbour City in Hong Kong (Photo: Business Wire)

Large Scale Toy Story Carnival at Harbour City in Hong Kong (Photo: Business Wire)

Additionally, fans can experience other fun, immersive activities throughout the mall including The Art of Toy Story 4 exhibit, kids’ workshops, “Toy Story 4” pop-up store, along with a “Toy Story” themed dessert pop-up store and a Summer Splash Photo Fun hotspot presented by Hong Kong Disneyland. Visitors can also register on pass.harbourcity.com.hk to redeem an Our Toy Stories “Passport” for FREE and take an exhilarating journey throughout the Mall to enjoy a wide range of interactive activities and collect commemorative stamps at various hotspots.

Have Fun with Woody and Friends at the “Toy Story” Carnival!
Harbour City is bringing everyone in Hong Kong into the wonder of “Toy Story 4” with full of pleasant surprises in a large scale outdoor carnival. Statues of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Slinky Dog are welcoming guests at the 7 meter-tall giant arch entrance at Ocean Terminal Forecourt. Fans can take pictures with other “Toy Story” character figures like Bo Peep, Duke Caboom, Jessie and Aliens at the “Balloon Ticket Booth,” “Roller Coaster” and Aliens inspired “Merry-Go-Round” Giant Claw Machine. The Carnival continues at the Ocean Terminal Deck with the 6 meter-tall “Buzz Lightyear Ferris Wheel” and “Summer Road Trip” Camping Van. Fans can also enjoy the beautiful sunset together with the Aliens. With donation of HK$100 to The Salvation Army, fans can get also game tokens to participating 6 different games and challenges in the Carnival.

Calling Bonnie from the World
While the “Toy Story” friends all gather at Harbour City, their new owner “Bonnie” cannot be missed. So, Harbour City is welcoming visitors named Bonnie from around the world to the Carnival. Simply present a passport showing your name is Bonnie to redeem a set of tokens for free to enjoy the carnival games.

Behind the Scenes of “Toy Story 4”
At The Art of Toy Story 4 exhibit, Pixar fans can explore the characters and environments of Toy Story 4 through a fine selection of artwork replicas from simple pencil sketches and concept arts to digitally rendered paintings and storyboards. At the Bonnie and Forky’s Toy Classroom, kids are excited to walk through a giant storybook, make their own sporks and turn themselves into “Forky” at the Kinect Experience.

Bring Your Friends Home
Fans can taste delicate “Toy Story” themed sweets at the Summer Splash Sweet Kitchen, find a wide range of products and even print their own names on any DIY products at the Toy Story 4” Pop-up Store. Meanwhile, Our Toy Stories “Passport” holders can enjoy special shopping privileges at designated tenants of Harbour City.


© Business Wire 2019
