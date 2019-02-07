OurCrowd : Announces Agenda for 2019 OurCrowd : Global Investor Summit Highlighting the Global Impact of Startup Technologies

Prominent speakers, along with interactive tech demos, meetups, and sessions will headline the Summit, taking place on March 7, 2019 in Jerusalem

OurCrowd, a leading global investment platform and Israel’s most active venture investor, has announced programming for the OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, to be held on March 7, 2019, in Jerusalem, Israel. Reflecting the Summit theme of “Startups: Making a Global Impact,” the agenda will highlight the incredible power of breakthrough technologies to make a real and lasting difference in the world.

“This year’s Summit celebrates how in today’s globalized climate, startups are able to amplify their knowhow to tackle the critical, complex challenges facing society,” said Jon Medved, Founder and CEO of OurCrowd. “Our event is the premier showcase of Israeli technology, and a golden opportunity for investors looking to meet the very best that Startup Nation has to offer the world.”

Keynote speakers include:

Prof. Daniel Kahneman , Nobel Prize-winning economist and author, on the behavior of impact entrepreneurs

, Nobel Prize-winning economist and author, on the behavior of impact entrepreneurs Nuseir (Nas) Yassin , top Facebook blogger and entrepreneur, on what drives progress around the world

, top Facebook blogger and entrepreneur, on what drives progress around the world David Bonderman , Founding Partner of top-tier private equity firm TPG, on why he created the largest impact fund in history

, Founding Partner of top-tier private equity firm TPG, on why he created the largest impact fund in history Dr. Kira Radinsky, Director of Data Science and Israel Chief Scientist for eBay , on applying her population research to global health solutions

Director of Data Science and Israel Chief Scientist for eBay on applying her population research to global health solutions Ron Fisher, President of Softbank Holdings and Vice Chairman of Sprint, on how mature startups can solve global challenges

Mainstage content includes eye-opening sessions on how startup technologies are addressing global challenges, such as AI drone software assisting first responders to locate flood victims, focused ultrasound enabling Parkinsons patients to walk, submarine-based HVAC systems improving air quality and reducing pollution, and innovative AgTech approaches increasing crop yield and conserving water in third-world countries.

Throughout the Summit, attendees will understand and engage in discussions of the risks and opportunities brought on by the innovation revolution. Some examples include:

The Great Tech Debates: Designer Babies, Big Brother, and the New Plagues,” three face-offs between some of the leading minds in tech, business, and science, tackling the ramifications of genetic editing, the risks and opportunities of governments addressing a robotic future, and whether manufactured medicines will save the human race or wipe it out

three face-offs between some of the leading minds in tech, business, and science, tackling the ramifications of genetic editing, the risks and opportunities of governments addressing a robotic future, and whether manufactured medicines will save the human race or wipe it out “Top 10 Tech Impact Trends for 2019,” predicting what’s going to be impactful, disruptive, and actionable in the coming year

predicting what’s going to be impactful, disruptive, and actionable in the coming year “The OurCrowd Impact Master Classes,” teaching the art and science (and business) of doing well by doing good, featuring eye-opening insight and nuts-and-bolts tutorials on investing models, defining and measuring impact, and building an impact business

teaching the art and science (and business) of doing well by doing good, featuring eye-opening insight and nuts-and-bolts tutorials on investing models, defining and measuring impact, and building an impact business “The Cannabis Revolution: Saving Lives and Changing Society,” first-person accounts of the incredible ability of cannabinoids to replace addictive painkillers, address development delays caused by autism, alleviate PTSD symptoms, and more

The OurCrowd Global Investor Summit is intentionally different from other conferences. Rather than the usual panels, breakout sessions have a variety of informative and entertaining formats, such as:

“Two Truths and a Lie,” an interactive, entertaining game featuring five masters of the VC world, which will shed light on the mechanics and opportunities of investing through VC funds

an interactive, entertaining game featuring five masters of the VC world, which will shed light on the mechanics and opportunities of investing through VC funds “Demo Theater,” showcasing the coolest, most eye-popping technologies from the innovators themselves – popcorn included

showcasing the coolest, most eye-popping technologies from the innovators themselves – popcorn included “Hacked Cars, Stolen Identities, and Short-Circuited Pacemakers: Cybersecurity in a Connected World,” in which professionals from five key sectors present rapid-fire presentations on tech defenses that could make the difference between prosperity and failure, life and death

in which professionals from five key sectors present rapid-fire presentations on tech defenses that could make the difference between prosperity and failure, life and death “OurCrowd University,” a three-part intensive course on the fundamentals of investing and building startups

Summit attendees will enjoy a 360-degree full-day experience, with real-time demos and dynamic sector spaces allowing them to interact with some of the coolest technologies on the market – or not yet on the market. From virtual reality to medical diagnostic devices to consumer products, it’s a chance to personally experience the future, including:

SportsTech Arena

MedCheck Lab

Cannabis Greenhouse

Korea Pavilion

Australia Tech Space

Italian Plaza

India Pavilion

Impact Alley (nonprofits and NGOs)

Full-scale model of the SkyTran mag-lev transportation pod

In keeping with OurCrowd’s model of democratizing venture capital, the Summit will once again host an “Open Mic for Entrepreneurs,” providing a stage for startup hopefuls to win over an audience, and a chance for investors to get a first look at some potentially overlooked opportunities.

Reflecting the Summit theme of “Global Impact,” attendees will also be treated to plant-based burgers and hot dogs presented by breakthrough startup Beyond Meat. All leftover food from the Summit will be given to those in need, facilitated by Summit partner Leket Israel.

