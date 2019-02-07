OurCrowd : Announces Agenda for 2019 OurCrowd : Global Investor Summit Highlighting the Global Impact of Startup Technologies

OurCrowd,
a leading global investment platform and Israel’s most active venture
investor, has announced programming for the OurCrowd
Global Investor Summit, to be held on March 7, 2019, in Jerusalem,
Israel. Reflecting the Summit theme of “Startups: Making a Global
Impact,” the agenda will highlight the incredible power of breakthrough
technologies to make a real and lasting difference in the world.
“This year’s Summit celebrates how in today’s globalized climate,
startups are able to amplify their knowhow to tackle the critical,
complex challenges facing society,” said Jon Medved, Founder and CEO of
OurCrowd. “Our event is the premier showcase of Israeli technology, and
a golden opportunity for investors looking to meet the very best that
Startup Nation has to offer the world.”
Keynote speakers include:
-
Prof. Daniel Kahneman, Nobel Prize-winning economist and
author, on the behavior of impact entrepreneurs
-
Nuseir (Nas) Yassin, top Facebook blogger and entrepreneur, on
what drives progress around the world
-
David Bonderman, Founding Partner of top-tier private equity
firm TPG, on why he created the largest impact fund in history
-
Dr. Kira Radinsky, Director of Data Science and Israel Chief
Scientist for eBay, on applying her population research to
global health solutions
-
Ron Fisher, President of Softbank Holdings and Vice Chairman of
Sprint, on how mature startups can solve global challenges
Mainstage content includes eye-opening sessions on how startup
technologies are addressing global challenges, such as AI drone software
assisting first responders to locate flood victims, focused ultrasound
enabling Parkinsons patients to walk, submarine-based HVAC systems
improving air quality and reducing pollution, and innovative AgTech
approaches increasing crop yield and conserving water in third-world
countries.
Throughout the Summit, attendees will understand and engage in
discussions of the risks and opportunities brought on by the innovation
revolution. Some examples include:
-
The Great Tech Debates: Designer Babies, Big Brother, and the New
Plagues,” three face-offs between some of the leading minds in
tech, business, and science, tackling the ramifications of genetic
editing, the risks and opportunities of governments addressing a
robotic future, and whether manufactured medicines will save the human
race or wipe it out
-
“Top 10 Tech Impact Trends for 2019,” predicting what’s going
to be impactful, disruptive, and actionable in the coming year
-
“The OurCrowd Impact Master Classes,” teaching the art and
science (and business) of doing well by doing good, featuring
eye-opening insight and nuts-and-bolts tutorials on investing models,
defining and measuring impact, and building an impact business
-
“The Cannabis Revolution: Saving Lives and Changing Society,”
first-person accounts of the incredible ability of cannabinoids to
replace addictive painkillers, address development delays caused by
autism, alleviate PTSD symptoms, and more
The OurCrowd Global Investor Summit is intentionally different from
other conferences. Rather than the usual panels, breakout sessions have
a variety of informative and entertaining formats, such as:
-
“Two Truths and a Lie,” an interactive, entertaining game
featuring five masters of the VC world, which will shed light on the
mechanics and opportunities of investing through VC funds
-
“Demo Theater,” showcasing the coolest, most eye-popping
technologies from the innovators themselves – popcorn included
-
“Hacked Cars, Stolen Identities, and Short-Circuited Pacemakers:
Cybersecurity in a Connected World,” in which professionals from
five key sectors present rapid-fire presentations on tech defenses
that could make the difference between prosperity and failure, life
and death
-
“OurCrowd University,” a three-part intensive course on the
fundamentals of investing and building startups
Summit attendees will enjoy a 360-degree full-day experience, with
real-time demos and dynamic sector spaces allowing them to interact with
some of the coolest technologies on the market – or not yet on the
market. From virtual reality to medical diagnostic devices to consumer
products, it’s a chance to personally experience the future, including:
-
SportsTech Arena
-
MedCheck Lab
-
Cannabis Greenhouse
-
Korea Pavilion
-
Australia Tech Space
-
Italian Plaza
-
India Pavilion
-
Impact Alley (nonprofits and NGOs)
-
Full-scale model of the SkyTran mag-lev transportation pod
In keeping with OurCrowd’s model of democratizing venture capital, the
Summit will once again host an “Open Mic for Entrepreneurs,” providing a
stage for startup hopefuls to win over an audience, and a chance for
investors to get a first look at some potentially overlooked
opportunities.
Reflecting the Summit theme of “Global Impact,” attendees will also be
treated to plant-based burgers and hot dogs presented by breakthrough
startup Beyond Meat. All leftover food from the Summit will be given to
those in need, facilitated by Summit partner Leket Israel.
There are a few tickets still available. RSVP today at summit.ourcrowd.com.
For Summit press inquiries email leah@ourcrowd.com
/ Visit the Summit Press Center,” where you can find Summit News, Press
Releases, Media Toolkit, and a Make an Announcement page. Press can
register at https://summit.ourcrowd.com/press-registration/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005011/en/