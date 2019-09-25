OurCrowd Announces Sao Paulo Office at Its First Major Event in Latam: OurCrowd Sync: Sao Paulo 2019

For Event Photos Click HERE

OurCrowd, a leading global investment platform and Israel’s most active venture investor, has announced that it will open its 13th global office in São Paulo, Brazil, a key region for innovation. The news was revealed at OurCrowd Sync: Sao Paulo 2019, OurCrowd’s first major event in Latin America. The turnout far exceeded expectations, with over 1,000 registered to attend, reflecting the high local interest in venture capital and Israeli tech in the region.

“We foresee a huge increase of venture capital investments in the Latam region in the coming years,” said OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved, in front of a packed crowd of hundreds of investors, startup companies, media and key players from the Latam startup scene.

“Israel is going to have $8 billion invested in venture capital by the end of the year, while an entire continent like Latam has $2 billion. This is an opportunity and the place to invest in,” Medved continued. “That is why our newest office will be right here in Sao Paulo. That $2 billion is also going to be $8 billion or much more in the next couple of years.”

OurCrowd’s Brazil location will be spearheaded by OurCrowd General Partner Rodrigo Monteiro. “Following impressive unicorns in Latam such as Movile, Nubank, Rappi, 99, and recently, Gympass, we knew that the best place to spread OurCrowd’s global success was in Brazil,” said Monteiro.

OurCrowd Sync: Sao Paulo 2019 was the first in a series of major global events that bring a taste of the flagship OurCrowd Global Investor Summit to a key region. Held annually in Jerusalem, the Summit is the fastest-growing tech conference in the world, with 18,000 registered to attend from 183 countries last year.

Today’s OurCrowd Sync attendees included major players from the Latam tech ecosystem, who had the opportunity to interact face-to-face with industry leaders and decision-makers from both the region and the globe, including facilitated B2B meetings for key players. Top speakers spoke on the mainstage, such as Andre Maciel, Managing Partner of Softbank Latam Innovation Fund, who is investing a game changing $5 billion in the region. Israeli startups such as BioCatch, which has broken through as a leader due to its unique biometric approach, and Eran Baniel’s Doux Matok, whose revolutionary sugar reduction technology will make Brazilians healthier - were on display, along with leading local startups. Breakout sessions, such as “Master Class in Startup Investing” and “Putting Capital to Work in the LATAM Ecosystem” were standing room only. Networking among the capacity crowd between sessions and at a rollicking post-event cocktail party, resulted in a serious amount of business getting done.

Adriano Chaves, Founding Partner of top Brazilian law firm CGM Advogados, said, “It is great to see that the first OurCrowd Sync outside of Israel took place in Brazil. It makes sense, as Brazilian companies increasingly look for state-of-the-art technology sources from Israel, and Brazilian investors seek opportunities in innovative businesses outside of Brazil. The event offered an exciting glimpse into the future and inspiring insights about what’s ahead in many industries.”

Fernando Gelman, Partner & CEO at Brainvest Wealth Management said, “As investors in the Israeli VC market for the past nine years, we found a thrilling ecosystem, with great opportunities and solid returns. It’s amazing that so many Brazilians are now looking closely to that market, and the OurCrowd Sync event in São Paulo only confirmed these feelings. Wonderful event, great speakers and an excellent vibe all packed into a special day. Congratulations to the whole OurCrowd team, hope to see you back in 2020.”

As the event came to a close, OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved assured the crowd that OurCrowd Sync would spread across the globe and take place in additional countries like the U.S. and India in the year to follow. He also promised that OurCrowd Sync would return to Sao Paulo annually to bring the best tech Israel has to offer. To attend the OurCrowd Global Investor Summit in Jerusalem, register at summit.ourcrowd.com.

About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is a global venture investing platform that empowers institutions and individuals to invest and engage in emerging companies. The most active venture investor in Israel, OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its own capital, and provides its global network with unparalleled access to co-invest and contribute connections, talent and deal flow. OurCrowd builds value for its portfolio companies throughout their lifecycles, providing mentorship, recruiting industry advisors, navigating follow-on rounds and creating growth opportunities through its network of multinational partnerships. With over $1.2 billion of committed funding, and investments in 180 portfolio companies and 18 venture capital funds, OurCrowd offers access to its membership of 37,000 individual accredited and institutional investors, family offices, and venture capital partners from over 183 countries to invest alongside at the same terms. OurCrowd’s portfolio is diversified across sectors and stages, ranging from seed and series A through late stage and pre-IPO firms. Since its founding in 2013, OurCrowd portfolio companies have been acquired by some of the most prestigious brands in the world, including Uber, Canon, Oracle, Nike, and Intel. To register and get involved, visit www.ourcrowd.com.

ABOUT OURCROWD SYNC: The OurCrowd Sync series of events connect startups, capital, and people. These major gatherings take place in key regions across the world, featuring top speakers, specially curated content, and outstanding networking. Entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, corporate executives, investors and others get extraordinary insight into opportunities locally and globally, with exclusive exposure to cutting-edge technologies, the entrepreneurs behind them, and the corporate leaders deploying them. OurCrowd Sync events are produced by the team behind the annual OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, the fastest-growing tech conference in the world, which saw over 18,000 people register from 189 countries in 2019. OurCrowd, the leading venture investor in Israel, sits at the center of the global startup ecosystem and is uniquely positioned to connect all the players.

ABOUT THE 2020 OURCROWD GLOBAL INVESTOR SUMMIT: Where the startup world gathers

The 2020 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, taking place the week of February 13th in Jerusalem, Israel, is one of the premier events in the tech industry, and the largest business event in Israel’s history, with over 18,000 expected to register to attend. The Summit provides an interactive, front-row seat to the formerly closed world of startup venture capital, with exclusive exposure to cutting-edge technologies, the entrepreneurs behind them, and the corporate leaders deploying them. Top investors, venture capitalists, corporate partners, entrepreneurs and journalists come from around the world both for Summit day as well as a week of events that include tours of the Israeli ecosystem, corporate meetups, and cultural and historical excursions. Thousands more will participate through livestreaming. Learn more at summit.ourcrowd.com.

