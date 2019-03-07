Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OurCrowd : Announces Winners of Second Annual Maimonides Award for Lifetime Achievement at 2019 Global Investor Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 10:30am EST

Two legends of research receive lifetime achievement awards at the largest technology summit in Israel

• Professor Raphael Mechoulam of Hebrew University

• Professor Avraham Baniel of DouxMatok

OurCrowd, a leading global investment platform and Israel’s most active venture investor, announced today Professor Raphael Mechoulam and Professor Avraham Baniel as the winners of the second annual OurCrowd Maimonides Award for Lifetime Achievement in Science, Leadership and Menschlichkeit*. Professor Mechoulam and Professor Baniel are both prolific scientists who have made major contributions to scientific research over the past several decades and serve as pillars of the Israeli scientific community.

Professor Avraham Baniel (aged 100) is the inventor and Co-Founder of DouxMatok, a leader in efficient delivery of flavor ingredients and nutrition that enables healthier eating without compromising on taste and pleasure – without disrupting consumers' habits. With over 75 years of industrial chemical research and industry experience, Professor Baniel holds over 200 patents and is a world specialist in solvent extraction processes, many of those in the food, beverage and agricultural spaces.

Professor Raphael Mechoulam (aged 88) is Head of the Medicinal Chemistry Lab at Hebrew University and a pioneering researcher into the science of cannabinoids and how they can serve a medicinal purpose. His contributions of over 50 years of research include the isolation and synthesis of THC and the identification of the endocannabinoid system. A documentary about Professor Mechoulam and his work, titled The Scientist, was made in 2015.

“OurCrowd is proud to grant the Maimonides Award to Professor Baniel and Professor Mechoulam, both of whom embody scientific innovation, social impact and menschlichkeit through their work and personal values,” said Jon Medved, Founder and CEO or OurCrowd. “Both scientists are engaged in groundbreaking research that makes a real impact on the world. Moreover, both prove that great science knows no such thing as age limits. Israel’s tech ecosystem is built on the work of strong leaders who blazed a trail and we congratulate both winners of the Maimonides Prize on their great achievements.”

This announcement was made at the 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit in Jerusalem, the largest technology showcase in Israel with over 170 startups and 17,000 registered attendees.

About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is a global investment platform, bringing venture capital opportunities to accredited investors worldwide. A leader in equity crowdfunding, OurCrowd is managed by a team of seasoned investment professionals and is led by serial entrepreneur Jon Medved. OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its own capital, and invites its accredited membership of investors and institutional partners to invest alongside in these opportunities. OurCrowd provides support to its portfolio companies, assigns industry experts as mentors, and creates growth opportunities through its network of strategic multinational partnerships. The OurCrowd community consists of almost 30,000 accredited investors from over 150 countries. OurCrowd has raised $1 billion and invested in 170 portfolio companies and funds. To join OurCrowd as an accredited investor visit www.ourcrowd.com and click “Join.”

About the 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit: The OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, Where the startup world gathers. The 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, taking place March 7th in Jerusalem, Israel, is one of the premier events in the tech industry, and the largest business event in Israel’s history, with 17,000 expected to register to attend. The Summit provides an interactive, front-row seat to the formerly closed world of startup venture capital, with exclusive exposure to cutting-edge technologies, the entrepreneurs behind them, and the corporate leaders deploying them. Top investors, venture capitalists, corporate partners, entrepreneurs and journalists come from around the world both for Summit day as well as a week of events that include tours of the Israeli ecosystem, corporate meetups, and cultural and historical excursions. Thousands more will participate through livestreaming. Learn more at summit.ourcrowd.com.

For Press Materials: https://blog.ourcrowd.com/maward/

* The quality of integrity, honor and good character


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:02aLINKSQUARES : the AI Startup Tackling Contract Analytics, Raises $4.8M in Financing
BU
11:02aKELLER WILLIAMS : Reports Year-End Results
BU
11:02aWORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT : Tampa Bay to Host WrestleMania®
BU
11:01aEUROBANK ERGASIAS : reports lower 2018 profit from continued operations
RE
11:01aCEL SCI : Selected by National Institutes of Health to Showcase Its LEAPS Technology at BIO International Convention
BU
11:01aAPPEN : 1,000+ Seat Facility in the Philippines Achieves ISO 27001 Accreditation for Secure Collection and Annotation of AI Datasets
BU
11:01aAerospace Veteran Joins Satellite Production Company LeoStella as CEO
BU
11:01aTynker Launches New CodeMaker Camp™ Program to Enable Educators Across the U.S. to Offer STEM Summer Camps for Kids
BU
11:01aTELESIGN : Board Appoints Co-Founder Ryan Disraeli as CEO
BU
11:01aDallas' Kennedy Law, P.C. Wins Final Judgment for $6.5 Million for Commerce Street Capital Against First United Bank & Trust Company and Durant Bank Corp.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
2COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : hit by Brexit effect on housing market
3AVIVA : AVIVA : to change dividend plans under new CEO
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading ..
5CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : full-year earnings hit by electric investments, downturn

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.