OurCrowd : Celebrates $1 Billion Raised for 170 Companies, 18 Funds and 29 Exits

OurCrowd, a
global investment platform and Israel’s leading venture investor,
announced that it raised a total of $1 billion for 170 companies and 18
funds in just six years. Of those portfolio companies, 29 of them have
achieved exit.
“We’ve built a model for the investor community that democratizes access
to incredible companies, and it’s working—to the tune of $1 billion in
just six short years,” said Jon Medved, Founder & CEO of OurCrowd. “The
synergy we’ve created between investors, companies and venture funds has
allowed us to play an instrumental role in building Israel’s reputation
as a global leader in innovation and technology.”
The OurCrowd network consists of 30,000 registered investors from over
150 countries.
Geographically, the company’s primary investor base
remains the United States, followed by Asia. The average number of
investments made by individuals was seven, with an average portfolio
size of over $350,000.
Last year alone, OurCrowd underwent enormous growth, solidifying its
place in the venture capital ecosystem. Highlights from 2018 include:
Invested in 24 new companies, including:
-
AlphaTau
Medical: new radio therapy for solid cancer tumors
-
C2A:
cybersecurity for connected vehicles
-
Beyond
Meat: Develops and manufactures a plant-based meat
subtitute.
-
Insightec:
MR-guided focused ultrasound for non-invasive surgery
-
MeMed:
preventing misuse of antibiotics
-
skyTran:
new form of urban travel
-
ThetaRay:
AI-based detection and protection against financial fraud
-
Data.world:
Enables users to easily collect and integrate data
In 2018, OurCrowd
-
Saw 11 of its companies achieve exit, notably Corephotonics’
acquisition by Samsung; Jump
Bikes’ acquisition by Uber; Invertex’s
acquisition by Nike; BriefCam’s
acquisition by Canon; MST’s acquisition by TransEnterix and NooBaa’s
acquisition by Red Hat Inc./IBM
-
Expanded operations with 3 new offices in Israel including Tel
Aviv, Herzliya and Jerusalem, bringing the total to 11 offices
worldwide from London, Madrid, Toronto, New York, San Diego,
Singapore, Sydney and Hong Kong
-
Hired 50+ new employees and 1,000+ new positions opened
at portfolio companies
-
In addition to its Global Investor Summer, held over 102 events
around the world across 36 different cities, 12
different countries, and on 6 different continents with 11,000+
attendees
-
Launched Labs/02
seed stage incubator, which invested in 6 early-stage companies
including ForceNock,
which was acquired by CheckPoint Software. Labs/02 partnered with
South Korea’s leading venture capital firms DTNI and Yozma Group Korea.
-
Received notable awards including being named Most Active Venture
Investor in Israel by PitchBook Data, Inc., and being listed as
one of Fintech 100’s Leading Global Fintech Innovators for the 5th
consecutive year.
-
OurCrowd made a significant contribution to tech-tourism in Israel,
hosting over 220 delegations from the US, China, Australia, Brazil,
the UK and Canada.
OurCrowd’s extensive list of 18 funds provides individuals access to
innovative venture investments coupled with the benefits of
diversification and professional management. At today’s OurCrowd
Global Investor Summit, OurCrowd launched two unique venture funds
in one day: OurCrowd Impact Fund (venture-backed businesses solving some
of the world’s greatest challenges); and OurCrowd’s Medtech Fund
(innovative medical technologies and therapeutics). Additional funds
include: Oxx
(growth stage European B2B SaaS); 7thirty
Opportunity Fund (early stage cannabis tech fund) and; ADvantage
(global sports tech).
These figures were announced at the 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit
in Jerusalem, the largest technology showcase in Israel with over 170
startups and 17,000 registered attendees.
“While we are excited about the growth we experienced in 2018, the
summit kicks off the further challenge of building yet another year of
hypergrowth for OurCrowd, said Jon Medved, Founder & CEO of OurCrowd.
“On our marathon journey, each time we reach a summit, we catch our
breath and look up and realize the further peaks yet to scale.”
END
About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is a global investment platform,
bringing venture capital opportunities to accredited investors
worldwide. A leader in equity crowdfunding, OurCrowd is managed by a
team of seasoned investment professionals and is led by serial
entrepreneur Jon Medved. OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests
its own capital, and invites its accredited membership of investors and
institutional partners to invest alongside in these opportunities.
OurCrowd provides support to its portfolio companies, assigns industry
experts as mentors, and creates growth opportunities through its network
of strategic multinational partnerships. The OurCrowd community consists
of almost 30,000 accredited investors from over 150 countries. OurCrowd
has raised $1 billion and invested in 170 portfolio companies and funds.
To join OurCrowd as an accredited investor visit www.ourcrowd.com
and click “Join.”
About the 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit: The OurCrowd
Global Investor Summit, Where the startup world gathers. The 2019
OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, taking place March 7 in Jerusalem,
Israel, is one of the premier events in the tech industry, and the
largest business event in Israel’s history, with 17,000 expected to
register to attend. The Summit provides an interactive, front-row seat
to the formerly closed world of startup venture capital, with exclusive
exposure to cutting-edge technologies, the entrepreneurs behind them,
and the corporate leaders deploying them. Top investors, venture
capitalists, corporate partners, entrepreneurs and journalists come from
around the world both for Summit day as well as a week of events that
include tours of the Israeli ecosystem, corporate meetups, and cultural
and historical excursions. Thousands more will participate through
livestreaming. Learn more at summit.ourcrowd.com.
