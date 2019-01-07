OurCrowd : Highlights 14 Of Its Portfolio Stars At CES

OurCrowd, Israel’s most active venture investor showcases some of the best tech at the world’s largest tech show

OurCrowd, a global investment platform and Israel’s most active venture investor will showcase some of its market leading portfolio from Israel and around the globe at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES.) Learn more about how equity crowdfunding is opening up investment opportunities to accredited investors in a wide range of sectors including Artificial intelligence, Mobility, Drones and more.

OurCrowd Founder & CEO Jon Medved says, “For once, CES attendees will actually be able to invest in some of the exciting startup companies that they see at the show. These companies are funded through our unique democratic platform of venture capital where accredited investors can start making intelligent startup investments with as little as $10,000. Investors may want to set aside some of the money they were planning on spending at the tables and visit us first.”

Portfolio Companies on Display at OurCrowd’s Booth at the Westgate Paradise Center, Suite 301:

OurCrowd Portfolio Companies Showcasing Independently:

All of the above companies will also be on hand at OurCrowd’s Global Investor Summit in Jerusalem, March 7, 2019. RSVP today at summit.ourcrowd.com

About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is a global investment platform, bringing venture capital opportunities to accredited investors worldwide. A leader in equity crowdfunding, OurCrowd is managed by a team of seasoned investment professionals and is led by serial entrepreneur Jon Medved. OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its own capital, and invites its accredited membership of investors and institutional partners to invest alongside in these opportunities. OurCrowd provides support to its portfolio companies, assigns industry experts as mentors, and creates growth opportunities through its network of strategic multinational partnerships. The OurCrowd community consists of almost 30,000 accredited investors from over 150 countries. OurCrowd has raised over $800 million and invested in 170 portfolio companies and funds. To join OurCrowd as an accredited investor visit www.ourcrowd.com and click “Join.”

About the 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit: The OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, Where the startup world gathers. The 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, taking place March 7 in Jerusalem, Israel, is one of the premier events in the tech industry, and the largest business event in Israel’s history, with 15,000 expected to register to attend. The Summit provides an interactive, front-row seat to the formerly closed world of startup venture capital, with exclusive exposure to cutting-edge technologies, the entrepreneurs behind them, and the corporate leaders deploying them. Top investors, venture capitalists, corporate partners, entrepreneurs and journalists come from around the world both for Summit day as well as a week of events that include tours of the Israeli ecosystem, corporate meetups, and cultural and historical excursions. Thousands more will participate through livestreaming. Learn more at summit.ourcrowd.com

