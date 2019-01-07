OurCrowd : Highlights 14 Of Its Portfolio Stars At CES

OurCrowd,
a global investment platform and Israel’s most active venture investor
will showcase some of its market leading portfolio from Israel and
around the globe at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES.) Learn
more about how equity crowdfunding is opening up investment
opportunities to accredited investors in a wide range of sectors
including Artificial intelligence, Mobility, Drones and more.
OurCrowd Founder & CEO Jon Medved says, “For once, CES
attendees will actually be able to invest in some of the exciting
startup companies that they see at the show. These companies are funded
through our unique democratic platform of venture capital where
accredited investors can start making intelligent startup investments
with as little as $10,000. Investors may want to set aside some of the
money they were planning on spending at the tables and visit us first.”
Portfolio Companies on Display at OurCrowd’s Booth at the Westgate
Paradise Center, Suite 301:
-
ADvantage
Sports Tech Fund: One of OurCrowd’s 14 funds,
co-founded with leAD Sports, an initiative spearheaded by the
grandchildren of Adi Dassler to further sports innovation. ADvantage recently
led a $5m round in US based TAPPP,
a pre-paid platform enabling access to premium live sports content.
-
C2A
SECURITY: Graduating from the OurCrowd
Labs/02 incubator, C2A develops cybersecurity for connected
vehicles. C2A
was recently named a finalist at the 2018 Mondial.Tech Paris Startup
awards, being recognized for its new approach to automotive cyber
protection.
-
Centaur
Analytics: IoT developer of devices that track the
quality of stored agricultural products to minimize waste. Read
more in Forbes.
-
Edgybees:
Visual Intelligence Technology being used in first response, defense,
automotive, sports technology and more. Edgybees
has been vital in rescuing those affected in the California
Wildfires, Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Michael and more.
-
Engie:
Engie’s connected car maintenance solution provides fault diagnostics
and predictive maintenance information in a simple way, to make car
repairs easy and efficient. Engie allows future autonomous fleets to
be simply and automatically maintained and remotely diagnosed. At
CES, Engie will release its B2B solution for Fleets, insurers and
dealers.
-
TechSee:
Visual technical assistance that is powered by AI & AR. TechSee
recently raised $16 million in a Series B round led by Scale
Ventures.
-
VayaVision:
Vehicle Environmental Perception solution based on raw data fusion
with upsampling, AI and computer vision for safer and reliable
autonomous driving. Vayavision
recently raised $8 million in seed funding, led by Viola Ventures.
-
uBeam:
Wireless, contactless charging through ultrasound. Come watch their
live demo at Venetian Tower, Suite 29-326
OurCrowd Portfolio Companies Showcasing Independently:
-
Arbe:
The world’s first company to demonstrate ultra-high-resolution 4D
imaging radar with post processing and SLAM. It is disrupting
autonomous driving sensor development by providing optic sensor
resolution with the reliability and maturity of radar technology for
all levels of vehicle autonomy. The company was founded in 2015 and raised
$23 million in funding to date. Marriott Courtyard, Suite208
-
Brodmann17:
World leaders in Deep Neural Network software architecture,
creating practical algorithms that bring deep-learning vision
applications to the mainstream. Brodmann17
has partnered with global OEMs and Tier 1 leaders on vehicle and
pedestrian detection, based on their innovative approach towards DNN
and AI perception software. Israel pavilion Eureka Park, Booth
#51701
-
Hailo:
Semiconductor company developing a proprietary chip for AI and machine
learning in edge devices with a focus on data-processing in autonomous
vehicles, Hailo
recently raised $12 million in Series A funding from OurCrowd and
others. Hailo’s Suite Venetian Tower Hospitality.
-
Innoviz:
Enabling autonomous mobility with solid state LiDAR sensors, sensor
fusion, and accurate mapping and localization products. InnovizOne,
automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR and Computer Vision software have
been awarded the 2019 CES “Best of Innovation” honor. Westgate,
Booth 1415
-
Intuition
Robotics: After winning the Best of Innovation award for Smart
Home at last year’s CES, Intuition
Robotics is returning to CES with big news regarding its social
robot for older adults, known as ElliQ®. Intuition Robotics is
developing companion agent technologies that breathe life into
autonomous machines and proactively and intuitively engage users.
ElliQ will be showcased at Pepcom. Reporters can also request a
demo by contacting IRPR@googlegroups.com
-
Maniv
Mobility: One of OurCrowd’s 14 funds, Maniv is Israel's
leading venture capital fund dedicated exclusively to the new mobility
future, investing in early-stage transportation innovation. Maniv’s
full portfolio include companies such as Aurora labs, Autofleet,
Autotalks, Clairlabs, Coganta, Drive.ai, Guardian, Nauto, Nexar, Oryx,
Otonomo, Owl, Ridecell, Righthand, Seurat, Spatial logic, Turo, and
Upstream. Maniv companies are present throughout the show.
To receive OurCrowd portfolio news updates, or to arrange interviews
at CES with company CEO’s, or OurCrowd Business Development Partner
Laly David, contact Aaron Kliner at aaron@headline.media
(+972 54-8143742) or Leah Stern at leah@ourcrowd.com
(+44 747-0196-826) for more details.
All of the above companies will also be on hand at OurCrowd’s Global
Investor Summit in Jerusalem, March 7, 2019. RSVP today at summit.ourcrowd.com
END
For Press Materials: http://blog.ourcrowd.com/CES2019
