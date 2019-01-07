Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OurCrowd : Highlights 14 Of Its Portfolio Stars At CES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 11:01am EST

OurCrowd, Israel’s most active venture investor showcases some of the best tech at the world’s largest tech show

OurCrowd, a global investment platform and Israel’s most active venture investor will showcase some of its market leading portfolio from Israel and around the globe at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES.) Learn more about how equity crowdfunding is opening up investment opportunities to accredited investors in a wide range of sectors including Artificial intelligence, Mobility, Drones and more.

OurCrowd Founder & CEO Jon Medved says, “For once, CES attendees will actually be able to invest in some of the exciting startup companies that they see at the show. These companies are funded through our unique democratic platform of venture capital where accredited investors can start making intelligent startup investments with as little as $10,000. Investors may want to set aside some of the money they were planning on spending at the tables and visit us first.”

Portfolio Companies on Display at OurCrowd’s Booth at the Westgate Paradise Center, Suite 301:

OurCrowd Portfolio Companies Showcasing Independently:

  • Arbe: The world’s first company to demonstrate ultra-high-resolution 4D imaging radar with post processing and SLAM. It is disrupting autonomous driving sensor development by providing optic sensor resolution with the reliability and maturity of radar technology for all levels of vehicle autonomy. The company was founded in 2015 and raised $23 million in funding to date. Marriott Courtyard, Suite208
  • Brodmann17: World leaders in Deep Neural Network software architecture, creating practical algorithms that bring deep-learning vision applications to the mainstream. Brodmann17 has partnered with global OEMs and Tier 1 leaders on vehicle and pedestrian detection, based on their innovative approach towards DNN and AI perception software. Israel pavilion Eureka Park, Booth #51701
  • Hailo: Semiconductor company developing a proprietary chip for AI and machine learning in edge devices with a focus on data-processing in autonomous vehicles, Hailo recently raised $12 million in Series A funding from OurCrowd and others. Hailo’s Suite Venetian Tower Hospitality.
  • Innoviz: Enabling autonomous mobility with solid state LiDAR sensors, sensor fusion, and accurate mapping and localization products. InnovizOne, automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR and Computer Vision software have been awarded the 2019 CES “Best of Innovation” honor. Westgate, Booth 1415
  • Intuition Robotics: After winning the Best of Innovation award for Smart Home at last year’s CES, Intuition Robotics is returning to CES with big news regarding its social robot for older adults, known as ElliQ®. Intuition Robotics is developing companion agent technologies that breathe life into autonomous machines and proactively and intuitively engage users. ElliQ will be showcased at Pepcom. Reporters can also request a demo by contacting IRPR@googlegroups.com
  • Maniv Mobility: One of OurCrowd’s 14 funds, Maniv is Israel's leading venture capital fund dedicated exclusively to the new mobility future, investing in early-stage transportation innovation. Maniv’s full portfolio include companies such as Aurora labs, Autofleet, Autotalks, Clairlabs, Coganta, Drive.ai, Guardian, Nauto, Nexar, Oryx, Otonomo, Owl, Ridecell, Righthand, Seurat, Spatial logic, Turo, and Upstream. Maniv companies are present throughout the show.

To receive OurCrowd portfolio news updates, or to arrange interviews at CES with company CEO’s, or OurCrowd Business Development Partner Laly David, contact Aaron Kliner at aaron@headline.media (+972 54-8143742) or Leah Stern at leah@ourcrowd.com (+44 747-0196-826) for more details.

All of the above companies will also be on hand at OurCrowd’s Global Investor Summit in Jerusalem, March 7, 2019. RSVP today at summit.ourcrowd.com

END

About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is a global investment platform, bringing venture capital opportunities to accredited investors worldwide. A leader in equity crowdfunding, OurCrowd is managed by a team of seasoned investment professionals and is led by serial entrepreneur Jon Medved. OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its own capital, and invites its accredited membership of investors and institutional partners to invest alongside in these opportunities. OurCrowd provides support to its portfolio companies, assigns industry experts as mentors, and creates growth opportunities through its network of strategic multinational partnerships. The OurCrowd community consists of almost 30,000 accredited investors from over 150 countries. OurCrowd has raised over $800 million and invested in 170 portfolio companies and funds. To join OurCrowd as an accredited investor visit www.ourcrowd.com and click “Join.”

About the 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit: The OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, Where the startup world gathers. The 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, taking place March 7 in Jerusalem, Israel, is one of the premier events in the tech industry, and the largest business event in Israel’s history, with 15,000 expected to register to attend. The Summit provides an interactive, front-row seat to the formerly closed world of startup venture capital, with exclusive exposure to cutting-edge technologies, the entrepreneurs behind them, and the corporate leaders deploying them. Top investors, venture capitalists, corporate partners, entrepreneurs and journalists come from around the world both for Summit day as well as a week of events that include tours of the Israeli ecosystem, corporate meetups, and cultural and historical excursions. Thousands more will participate through livestreaming. Learn more at summit.ourcrowd.com

For Press Materials: http://blog.ourcrowd.com/CES2019


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:26aORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:26aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Statement re Submission of Documents
PR
11:26aTwinlab Removes Confusion From CBD Products With Consumer-Focused Podcast Series
GL
11:24aABERDEEN STANDARD ASIA FOCUS : Stand. Asia - Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11:24aORIGIN AGRITECH : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act
PU
11:24aACCOR : Half-year report on the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2018
PU
11:24aABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc - Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11:24aABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11:24aTECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI : TAS Group to deliver state-of-the-art card management system to BNL - BNP Paribas Group
PU
11:24aROYAL PHILIPS : Philips' new personal care solutions at CES 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
2Oil rises for a fifth day as equities stabilize
3SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : to Enter E-Mobility Market with Acquisition of S.M.R.E. ..
4OLAINFARM : IRINA MALIGINA: Changes in the Board of Olmafarm, the main shareholder of Olainfarm, are illegal a..
5GALAPAGOS : GALAPAGOS : starts first Phase 1 trial with Toledo compound

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.