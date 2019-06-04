OurCrowd : & NOAH Advisors Partner to Jointly Promote Startup Investments in Europe

OurCrowd,
a leading global investment platform and Israel’s most active venture
investor, has announced a new strategic relationship with NOAH
Advisors, a leading European corporate finance boutique and
organizer of the NOAH Conferences. NOAH Advisors will support OurCrowd
in expanding its European deal flow into top European startups, in
countries such as Germany, Switzerland, and the UK. As part of the
partnership, NOAH Advisors’ network of Family Offices, senior
executives, tech investors, and startups will gain access to OurCrowd’s
top investment opportunities. NOAH Advisors and selected clients will
gain ‘VIP’ access to OurCrowd’s annual Global Investment Summit
(February 11th - 13th, 2020) in Jerusalem.
This partnership will launch at the NOAH Conference in Berlin (June 13th
- 14th, 2019), which will feature selected OurCrowd portfolio
companies, the principals of which will have the opportunity to showcase
and expand business development relationships in Europe. OurCrowd
Management will be speaking at NOAH Berlin, NOAH London (October 30th
- 31st, 2019), and the newly announced NOAH Zurich (September
22nd – 23rd, 2020), which will be followed by the
first Family Office Day (September 24th), co-hosted with the
Family Office Circle (FOC). The Zurich conference is an invite-only
event designed to connect international investors and Family Offices
with Swiss startups and global success stories.
OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved said, “Europe is practically next door, with
many Israeli startups choosing to focus on this market. We are excited
to partner with NOAH in growing OurCrowd’s European activity both in
terms of high-quality investors and impressive deal flow. There are
amazing innovations being developed in Europe now, and now is the time
to bring Israel and Europe closer, collaborating on new ideas and
innovation finance.”
NOAH Advisors founder and CEO Marco Rodzynek said, ”The partnership with
OurCrowd allows NOAH to offer fantastic new investment products to our
network. Family Offices and high net-worth individuals, who are
increasingly interested in growth investments, get directly exposed to
the best companies in Israel and globally. Moreover, OurCrowd opens up a
new pool of capital to the best European growth companies.”
About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is the leading global equity
crowdfunding platform for accredited investors. Managed by a team of
seasoned investment professionals and led by serial entrepreneur Jon
Medved, OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its own capital,
and invites its accredited membership of investors and institutional
partners to invest alongside in these opportunities. OurCrowd provides
support to its portfolio companies, assigns industry experts as mentors,
and creates growth opportunities through its network of strategic
multinational partnerships. The OurCrowd community consists of almost
30,000 registered investors from over 180 countries. Rated “the most
active venture investor in Israel” by Pitchbook, OurCrowd has $1B in
commitments and has made investments in 170 companies and 18 funds.
OurCrowd already has 34 exits to date. OurCrowd exits include: Beyond
Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), Jump Bikes (sold to Uber, NYSE: UBER), Magisto
(sold to Vimeo), Briefcam (sold to Canon), Argus (sold to Continental),
Crosswise (sold to Oracle) and Replay (sold to Intel). To join OurCrowd
as an accredited investor, visit ourcrowd.com.
About OurCrowd Events:
OurCrowd’s annual Global Investor Summit is Israel’s most important
event in the tech ecosystem and is attended by thousands of investors
from around the world, hundreds of multinationals, and entrepreneurs.
Held at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, the 2019 event
boasted 18,000 registrations from over 180 countries across the world,
including tech entrepreneurs, government officials, and representatives
from some 400 multinationals. The Summit anchors a week of events and
activities in Israel that provide a unique insider’s look at the
innovation ecosystem, including tech events, workshops, VC forums, CEO
interchanges, press tours, and legendary parties. To apply for a ticket
to the 2020 OurCrowd Summit, visit http://summit.ourcrowd.com/apply-for-summit-2020.
About NOAH Advisors: NOAH Advisors is a leading pan-European
corporate finance boutique focused on mature digital and fast-growing
companies. The team advises on carefully selected M&A transactions and
major capital raisings starting at €50million. NOAH combines bulge
bracket investment banking skills (its partners came out of Lehman
Brothers London), an unparalleled access to strategic and financial
investors around the globe and unique Internet industry insight. NOAH is
independent and provides honest and unbiased advice. Since its
foundation 2009, NOAH has completed 25 transactions, including an
undisclosed investment in 10Bis from TA Associates in May 2016, the
$800m sale of Fotolia to Adobe in December 2014, the €80m sale of Trovit
to Next Co. in October 2014, the sale of Facile.it to Oakley Capital in
September 2014, the $230m sale of Yad2 to Axel Springer in May 2014 and
the sale of a 30% stake in Softonic to Partners Group in February 2013.
About NOAH Conference: NOAH is Europe’s premier growth conference
for leaders in the European digital ecosystem. The highly curated NOAH
events are significant for their unparalleled networking experience.
NOAH attendees mainly include senior executives (70%) and world class
investors (20%). On stage, industry leaders present their businesses and
how they are changing their industries. NOAH has hosted over 70 digital
unicorns on stage in recent years, more than any other conference. Each
event also features a selection of Europe’s most promising start-ups.
Since 2009, NOAH has hosted 15 conferences in Berlin, London and Tel
Aviv. In 2018, Over 6,000 attendees attended NOAH Conferences in Tel
Aviv, Berlin and London.
Marking NOAH’s 10th year, its flagship Berlin conference is
moving to a new venue, STATION-Berlin, to accommodate the growing event.
It will feature 400 speakers segmented across 10 major
verticals; FinTech & InsurTech, Ecommerce, Marketplace & Classifieds,
B2B Saas, Mobility & Travel of the Future, Industrial Digitization,
Digital Health, Revolutionary Consumer Products, EduTech, Cognitive
Computing and Blockchain-Powered Businesses. A Launchpad Stage
will feature elevator pitches by over 80 of the most promising,
hand-picked startups. Beginning in 2020, NOAH will be adding a Zurich
conference, an invite-only event designed to connect international
investors and family offices with Swiss startups and global success
stories and featuring a mainstage speaker lineup consisting exclusively
of corporate and startup CEOs. A selection of Swiss, European and
Israeli startups with near-term capital needs will be matched with
high-level corporates and investors from Family Offices and funds. For
more information, please refer to:
http://static.noah-conference.com/media/presentations/NOAH-Conference-Overview.pdf
For Press Materials: https://blog.ourcrowd.com/noahadvisors/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005580/en/