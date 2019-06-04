OurCrowd : & NOAH Advisors Partner to Jointly Promote Startup Investments in Europe

Israel’s most active venture investor partners with Europe’s leading Internet-focused corporate finance boutique

OurCrowd, a leading global investment platform and Israel’s most active venture investor, has announced a new strategic relationship with NOAH Advisors, a leading European corporate finance boutique and organizer of the NOAH Conferences. NOAH Advisors will support OurCrowd in expanding its European deal flow into top European startups, in countries such as Germany, Switzerland, and the UK. As part of the partnership, NOAH Advisors’ network of Family Offices, senior executives, tech investors, and startups will gain access to OurCrowd’s top investment opportunities. NOAH Advisors and selected clients will gain ‘VIP’ access to OurCrowd’s annual Global Investment Summit (February 11th - 13th, 2020) in Jerusalem.

This partnership will launch at the NOAH Conference in Berlin (June 13th - 14th, 2019), which will feature selected OurCrowd portfolio companies, the principals of which will have the opportunity to showcase and expand business development relationships in Europe. OurCrowd Management will be speaking at NOAH Berlin, NOAH London (October 30th - 31st, 2019), and the newly announced NOAH Zurich (September 22nd – 23rd, 2020), which will be followed by the first Family Office Day (September 24th), co-hosted with the Family Office Circle (FOC). The Zurich conference is an invite-only event designed to connect international investors and Family Offices with Swiss startups and global success stories.

OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved said, “Europe is practically next door, with many Israeli startups choosing to focus on this market. We are excited to partner with NOAH in growing OurCrowd’s European activity both in terms of high-quality investors and impressive deal flow. There are amazing innovations being developed in Europe now, and now is the time to bring Israel and Europe closer, collaborating on new ideas and innovation finance.”

NOAH Advisors founder and CEO Marco Rodzynek said, ”The partnership with OurCrowd allows NOAH to offer fantastic new investment products to our network. Family Offices and high net-worth individuals, who are increasingly interested in growth investments, get directly exposed to the best companies in Israel and globally. Moreover, OurCrowd opens up a new pool of capital to the best European growth companies.”

About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is the leading global equity crowdfunding platform for accredited investors. Managed by a team of seasoned investment professionals and led by serial entrepreneur Jon Medved, OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its own capital, and invites its accredited membership of investors and institutional partners to invest alongside in these opportunities. OurCrowd provides support to its portfolio companies, assigns industry experts as mentors, and creates growth opportunities through its network of strategic multinational partnerships. The OurCrowd community consists of almost 30,000 registered investors from over 180 countries. Rated “the most active venture investor in Israel” by Pitchbook, OurCrowd has $1B in commitments and has made investments in 170 companies and 18 funds. OurCrowd already has 34 exits to date. OurCrowd exits include: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), Jump Bikes (sold to Uber, NYSE: UBER), Magisto (sold to Vimeo), Briefcam (sold to Canon), Argus (sold to Continental), Crosswise (sold to Oracle) and Replay (sold to Intel). To join OurCrowd as an accredited investor, visit ourcrowd.com.

About OurCrowd Events:

OurCrowd’s annual Global Investor Summit is Israel’s most important event in the tech ecosystem and is attended by thousands of investors from around the world, hundreds of multinationals, and entrepreneurs. Held at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, the 2019 event boasted 18,000 registrations from over 180 countries across the world, including tech entrepreneurs, government officials, and representatives from some 400 multinationals. The Summit anchors a week of events and activities in Israel that provide a unique insider’s look at the innovation ecosystem, including tech events, workshops, VC forums, CEO interchanges, press tours, and legendary parties. To apply for a ticket to the 2020 OurCrowd Summit, visit http://summit.ourcrowd.com/apply-for-summit-2020.

About NOAH Advisors: NOAH Advisors is a leading pan-European corporate finance boutique focused on mature digital and fast-growing companies. The team advises on carefully selected M&A transactions and major capital raisings starting at €50million. NOAH combines bulge bracket investment banking skills (its partners came out of Lehman Brothers London), an unparalleled access to strategic and financial investors around the globe and unique Internet industry insight. NOAH is independent and provides honest and unbiased advice. Since its foundation 2009, NOAH has completed 25 transactions, including an undisclosed investment in 10Bis from TA Associates in May 2016, the $800m sale of Fotolia to Adobe in December 2014, the €80m sale of Trovit to Next Co. in October 2014, the sale of Facile.it to Oakley Capital in September 2014, the $230m sale of Yad2 to Axel Springer in May 2014 and the sale of a 30% stake in Softonic to Partners Group in February 2013.

About NOAH Conference: NOAH is Europe’s premier growth conference for leaders in the European digital ecosystem. The highly curated NOAH events are significant for their unparalleled networking experience. NOAH attendees mainly include senior executives (70%) and world class investors (20%). On stage, industry leaders present their businesses and how they are changing their industries. NOAH has hosted over 70 digital unicorns on stage in recent years, more than any other conference. Each event also features a selection of Europe’s most promising start-ups. Since 2009, NOAH has hosted 15 conferences in Berlin, London and Tel Aviv. In 2018, Over 6,000 attendees attended NOAH Conferences in Tel Aviv, Berlin and London.

Marking NOAH’s 10th year, its flagship Berlin conference is moving to a new venue, STATION-Berlin, to accommodate the growing event. It will feature 400 speakers segmented across 10 major verticals; FinTech & InsurTech, Ecommerce, Marketplace & Classifieds, B2B Saas, Mobility & Travel of the Future, Industrial Digitization, Digital Health, Revolutionary Consumer Products, EduTech, Cognitive Computing and Blockchain-Powered Businesses. A Launchpad Stage will feature elevator pitches by over 80 of the most promising, hand-picked startups. Beginning in 2020, NOAH will be adding a Zurich conference, an invite-only event designed to connect international investors and family offices with Swiss startups and global success stories and featuring a mainstage speaker lineup consisting exclusively of corporate and startup CEOs. A selection of Swiss, European and Israeli startups with near-term capital needs will be matched with high-level corporates and investors from Family Offices and funds. For more information, please refer to:

http://static.noah-conference.com/media/presentations/NOAH-Conference-Overview.pdf

For Press Materials: https://blog.ourcrowd.com/noahadvisors/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005580/en/