OurCrowd : Pandemic Innovation Conference to Host Global Leaders, Startups and Investors Online

June 22 forum features tech solutions to global crisis, $100m OurCrowd Pandemic Innovation Fund

OurCrowd, the world’s largest global venture investment platform will host the OurCrowd Pandemic Innovation Conference on June 22 to explore the latest technological solutions to the coronavirus crisis, including vaccination, treatment, diagnostics and prevention of the disease. The sessions will also cover non-healthcare innovations addressing the changing nature of work and life brought about by the ‘Pandemic Pivot’ occurring in the global economy. The online conference will also introduce OurCrowd’s new $100 million Pandemic Innovation Fund, which will invest in compelling startups addressing the societal and medical realities of pandemics. Investors from over one hundred countries are expected to attend online, including some of the world's biggest investors.

The online conference will be broadcast from TV studios in Israel and will feature leading investors, entrepreneurs, medical experts and business leaders from around the world. Online attendees will be able to meet directly with startup CEOs and topic experts in online breakout sessions. There will be live Q&As with guest speakers and the chance to network with other attendees from around the world in real time. As an added bonus, the conference will close with the premiere of “When The World Stops Ending,” the new music video by viral music sensation Dave Carroll.

The Conference will build upon the excitement and the crowd that was present at the OurCrowd Global Investor Summit this past February. The Summit, held annually in Jerusalem, is Israel’s largest business event and the world’s largest crowdfunding event in the world, which this year saw more than 23,000 registered to attend from around the world. Thousands of attendees are expected to join the OurCrowd Pandemic Innovation Conference online on June 22.

“This conference is about providing global investor support to the remarkable entrepreneurs who are on the front lines working hard to solve the problems humanity is facing with the Pandemic. These entrepreneurs are racing to the vaccine, are building faster and more accurate testing, developing new therapeutics, and delivering remote healthcare services. These people and their companies need the resources of far-sighted investors so they can help to fix the world,” said OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved.

Alec Ellison, OurCrowd’s US Chairman, added: “It’s not just medical companies that we will highlight at the Pandemic Innovation conference. The post-COVID world will look different and require innovative technology solutions, whether it’s working from home, distance learning, increased cybersecurity, robotic process automation – these will all be part of our “new normal and will be featured front and center at the Conference.”

Featured Experts:

Dr. Paul Rothman, CEO, Johns Hopkins Medicine

Professor Joseph M. Jacobson, Head, MIT Molecular Machines Research Group

Dr. Ruth Atherton, Director, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Scott Bessent, Founder & CIO, Key Square Group; Former CIO, Soros Fund Mgmt

Jeremy Levine, Partner, Bessemer Venture Partners

Deven Parekh, Managing Director, Insight Venture Partners

Jon Medved, CEO, OurCrowd

Among the topics to be addressed are:

The Race for a Vaccine: Top researchers such as Prof. Joseph Jacobson, Head, MIT Molecular Machines Research Group and leading entrepreneurs such as Sigal Tal, Chief Medical Officer of MigVax, leading vaccine startup

Meeting the Challenge of a Global Pandemic: From testing and treatment to remote work and cybersecurity, experts from tech, business, and government, such as Ruth Atherton, Director, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Dr. Paul Rothman, CEO Johns Hopkins Medicine, weigh in on what’s to come

The Top 10 Pandemic Tech Trends: Stav Erez, Partner Labs/02 accelerator, and telemedicine entrepreneur Dr. Jonathan Wiesen, reveal what will be hot and actionable going forward in a changed world

Investing in a Time of Crisis: Three of the world’s top investors, Scott Bessent, Founder & CIO, Key Square Group; Jeremy Levine, Partner, Bessemer Venture Partners; and Deven Parekh, Managing Director, Insight Venture Partners provide exclusive insights into ensuring your portfolio survives and thrives during a global challenge

Among the startups showcased are:

data.world - the world’s largest open data community, created a dedicated hub for up-to-date COVID-19 data so members can work together to fight the pandemic. The company’s cloud-native enterprise data catalog maps siloed data to business concepts, creating a body of knowledge anyone can find, understand, and use.

Ripple: Makes a great-tasting, high protein, plant-based alternative to dairy that addresses the need for food supply chain continuity during the pandemic and beyond.

SaNOtize – Approved by Health Canada for multi-center Phase II trial of its Nitric Oxide Releasing Solution (NORS TM ) for the prevention and early treatment of COVID-19.

) for the prevention and early treatment of COVID-19. Sight Diagnostics - Compact complete blood count analyzer that provides lab-grade results with 2 drops of finger prick blood sample in under 10 minutes.

Barcode Diagnostics - Multiple-screening platform for detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection in large populations, using individualized barcoding technology.

Trellis - delivers Autonomous Food Supply Chains powered by smart data and AI. Its Cloud/AI SaaS platform helps food & beverage producers to integrate data from field to market to eliminate agriculture waste and boost production efficiency in order to conserve global resources.

MigVax – Developing the MigVax-101 COVID-19 oral subunit vaccine for humans based on a proven platform developed over 4 years that was shown to be a highly effective oral vaccine against IBV (Infectious Bronchitis Virus) in poultry.

The conference will be streamed across several time zones with two start times so that attendees around the world will be able to join. Registration provides access to both. Content will be the same for both broadcasts.

Eastern Hemisphere : London: 7am-10am | Jerusalem: 9am-12pm | India: 11:30am-2:30pm | Hong Kong: 2pm-5pm | Sydney: 4pm-7pm

: London: 7am-10am | Jerusalem: 9am-12pm | India: 11:30am-2:30pm | Hong Kong: 2pm-5pm | Sydney: 4pm-7pm Western Hemisphere: San Francisco: 8am-11am | New York: 11am-2pm | London: 4pm-7pm | Jerusalem: 6pm-9pm

About the conference: The OurCrowd Pandemic Innovation Conference will bring the global ecosystem together online on June 22. The Conference will feature top speakers, unusual content, direct access to startup entrepreneurs, and outstanding networking. Top investors, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, corporate executives, and others will get extraordinary insight into investment and partnership opportunities, with exclusive exposure to cutting-edge startups, the entrepreneurs behind them, and the corporate leaders deploying them. The theme of the conference, Innovation in a Pandemic, reflects the reality of the global crisis, how breakthrough technologies are addressing challenges from prevention and cure to social distancing and food supply, and what the tech investing world will look like in the future. The Conference seeks to create online the powerful experience of the annual OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, the fastest-growing tech conference in the world, which saw over 23,000 people register from 186 countries in February 2020. OurCrowd, the most active venture investor in Israel, sits at the center of the global startup ecosystem and is uniquely positioned to connect all the players. The Conference will take place twice on June 22 to ensure access for attendees from around the globe. Eastern Hemisphere Broadcast: 9 a.m.–12 p.m., Israel time. Western Hemisphere Broadcast: 6 p.m.–9 p.m., Israel time. The same content will be in each broadcast. For more information and to register: https://events.ourcrowd.com/pandemic-conference/

About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is a global venture investment platform that empowers institutions and individuals to invest and engage in emerging companies. The most active venture investor in Israel, OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its capital, and provides its global network with unparalleled access to co-invest and contribute connections, talent and deal flow. OurCrowd builds value for its portfolio companies throughout their lifecycles, providing mentorship, recruiting industry advisors, navigating follow-on rounds and creating growth opportunities through its network of multinational partnerships. With $1.4 billion of committed funding, and investments in 200 portfolio companies and 20 venture funds, OurCrowd offers access to its membership of 48,000 individual accredited and institutional investors, family offices, and venture capital partners from over 183 countries to invest alongside, at the same terms. OurCrowd’s portfolio is diversified across sectors and stages, ranging from seed and series A through late stage and pre-IPO firms. Since its founding in 2013, OurCrowd portfolio companies have been acquired by some of the most prestigious brands in the world, including Uber, Canon, Oracle, Nike, and Intel. To register and get involved, visit www.ourcrowd.com.

