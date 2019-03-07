OurCrowd : Partners with Social Finance Israel to Launch Impact Fund Targeting $30M

OurCrowd,
a global investment platform and Israel’s leading venture investor, has
announced it is partnering with Social
Finance Israel, the Israeli impact advisory leader, to launch an
Impact Fund focused on venture-backed businesses solving some of the
world’s greatest challenges. The fund will invest in companies with
demonstrated alignment to the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
Impact investing is a rapidly growing market in Israel. Though still in
its early stages; it doubled from $130M in 2016 to $260M in 2018 and
will continue to grow as OurCrowd’s new Impact Fund provides new
opportunity for investors.
Further growth appears imminent with $1.6B raised by Israeli companies
in “impact related” sectors (sectors aligned to the UN Sustainable
Development Goals, e.g. cleantech, health, ag-tech, etc.) across 234
deals in 2018, according to IVC Research Center. However, findings from
a jointly-issued OurCrowd/Social Finance Israel report indicate a strong
chasm between the standards of practice often required by impact
investors and impact-related startups, with just over 10% saying they
measure the social or environmental impact the company generate.
As OurCrowd’s impact partner, Social Finance Israel worked with the
investment platform to develop a robust impact assessment model,
enabling OurCrowd to assess companies according to three dimensions:
alignment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, impact practice and
intentionality, and impact risk. Only companies that meet a certain
threshold will be considered for investment. All companies will also be
evaluated by OurCrowd for their ability to deliver investment return and
profit.
According to OurCrowd Founder and CEO Jon Medved, “We believe that it is
possible to make money and do good at the same time. That is the best
form of impact investing.”
Once companies are selected into the fund, Social Finance Israel and
OurCrowd will work with companies to establish appropriate impact KPIs
and an impact reporting framework. This accountability follows a recent
OurCrowd/Social Finance Israel survey of entrepreneurs, which revealed a
wide gap in management and practice: while 84% of entrepreneur
respondents indicate their business has a social or environmental
impact, only 13% are measuring or tracking their impact. Both firms will
also provide guidance on partnerships and business development
opportunities that companies can integrate in order to deepen and hone
their impact.
The Impact Fund will provide diversified exposure to impact-driven
businesses like OurCrowd portfolio companies, provided they meet a set
of impact practices and criteria outlined in Social Finance Israel’s
deal assessment tool, startups such as:
-
UPnRIDE:
all-terrain electric wheelchair that enables standing
-
JUMP:
smart bike-sharing platform (acquired by Uber)
-
Zebra
Medical Vision: algorithm-based assistance for radiologists
-
Edgybees:
AR software for rescue drone applications
-
CropX:
app-oriented sensors for irrigation and fertilization
Social Finance Israel, led by CEO Yaron Neudorfer, is chaired by Sir
Ronald Cohen, Co-Founder of the global private equity firm Apax
Partners, and “father” of impact investing. “Impact – and more
importantly impact measurement – does not impair profit. It actually
drives it,” said Sir Ronald. “We are thrilled to see Israel’s largest
venture investor and a global player take a leadership approach on
impact investing and we encourage others to consider how to use their
market power as a force for good.”
“Bringing combined expertise in economics, finance, social sciences,
public policy, and philanthropy, Social Finance Israel is the market
leader in developing the impact investment market in Israel,” said
Social Finance Israel CEO, Yaron Neudorfer. “We see OurCrowd’s decision
to establish an impact fund as proof that investors and companies are
thinking about the impact they have on people’s lives and the
environment. We are proud to support this initiative with the tools and
expertise that market players like OurCrowd and others can use to follow
through with their intentions.”
“OurCrowd has a long history of making impact driven investments and a
wealth of expertise in fund creation,” said OurCrowd Co-Head of Funds,
Richard Norman. “Today we are proud to bring these two hallmarks of
OurCrowd together and offer investors a dedicated, diversified vehicle
of VC-backed businesses striving to tackle some of the world’s greatest
challenges. Our partnership with Social Finance Israel enables the fund
to take a rigorous approach to impact assessment coupled with a
thoughtful post-investment strategy for each company. Add to this the
fund’s innovative, impact-linked, incentive structure and we have the
makings of a truly unique entity.”
This announcement was made at the 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor
Summit in Jerusalem, the largest technology showcase in Israel with over
170 startups and 17,000 registered attendees.
END
Notes to Editors
About OurCrowd:
OurCrowd is a global investment platform,
bringing venture capital opportunities to accredited investors
worldwide. A leader in equity crowdfunding, OurCrowd is managed by a
team of seasoned investment professionals and is led by serial
entrepreneur Jon Medved. OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests
its own capital, and invites its accredited membership of investors and
institutional partners to invest alongside in these opportunities.
OurCrowd provides support to its portfolio companies, assigns industry
experts as mentors, and creates growth opportunities through its network
of strategic multinational partnerships. The OurCrowd community consists
of almost 30,000 accredited investors from over 170 countries. OurCrowd
has raised $1 billion and invested in 170 portfolio companies and funds.
To join OurCrowd as an accredited investor visit www.ourcrowd.com
and click “Join.”
About Social Finance Israel: Founded in 2013, Social Finance
Israel is a not-for-profit that works to deliver measurable social
outcomes through the development and deployment of financial and social
innovations. It’s flagship product, the Social Impact Bond (or
pay-for-success contract) is an innovative financing mechanism that
brings in private capital to address social challenges. The firm’s
Impact Advisory Practice provides research and insight, impact strategy
and measurement tools to an array of clients – fund managers,
accelerators, institutional investors, government – looking to make
practical strides in the field of impact investing. (http://www.socialfinance.org.il/)
Social Finance Israel is chaired by Sir Ronald Cohen, Cofounder of the
global private equity firm Apax Partners, and “father” of impact
investing. In 2007 Sir Cohen led a UK-government appointed task force
for impact investing setting in motion the development of the field and
established Big Society Capital, Social Finance UK, and Bridges Fund
Management, luminaries and global shapers of the impact investment
approach. (more on Sir Ronald Cohen: https://sirronaldcohen.org/)
Social Finance Israel is part of the Social Finance Global Network
comprised of Social Finance UK, US, Israel, Netherlands, and India (http://socialfinance.org/global-network/),
the leader in social impact bond development and origination, and
co-chairs the Israeli National Advisory Board, a local committee
representing Israel at the Global Steering Group for Impact Investing
(GSGII). (http://gsgii.org/)
Israeli Impact Investment Ecosystem Update – March 2019: The size
of the Israeli impact investment market has more than doubled in just
two years, from $130M in 2016 to >$260M at year-end 2018, and set to
expand as OurCrowd announces impact fund targeting $30M. 4 impact
accelerators are training the next generation of Israeli impact
entrepreneurs with the tools needed to build successful impact ventures
and numerous programs to strengthen Haredi, Arab, women-led
entrepreneurship have also been launched. To date, 4 leading Israeli
financial investors, including two leading banks and Israel’s largest
pension fund manager (Bank Hapoalim, Bank Leumi, Bank Discount, Psagot
Investment House) have made their first impact investments; 5 Israeli
charitable foundations have established dedicated impact investment
strategies or impact market building mandates. Activity among these
players is set to increase as a result of the 2017 Directive by the
Pension Funds and Capital Markets Authority to report on responsible
investing and impact. 2019 will be the first year the decision is
enforced. Among government, a dedicated Societal Challenges Division,
part of the publicly-funded Israel Innovation Authority, provides
matching grants to tech-based impact ventures, in set fields. As part of
its market building mandate, the Edmond de Rothschild Foundation and
Jewish Funders Network have partnered to provide $1M matching grant to
build the ecosystem and results will be announced later in March 2019;
Social Finance Israel, Israel’s leading impact advisory firm, is
developing innovative and specialized financing mechanisms. To date it
has launched Israel’s 3 social impact bonds. It also develops
performance and measurement tools, creating new avenues for private
capital to be deployed to the most effective and needed solutions. A
dedicated academic Institute for impact investing and social business
was established at the College of Management in Rishon LeZion and
Israel’s first student-run ESG fund launched this academic year at Bar
Ilan University, through a program developed by Social Finance Israel,
will see its first allocations.
About the 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit: The OurCrowd
Global Investor Summit, Where the startup world gathers. The 2019
OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, taking place March 7 in Jerusalem,
Israel, is one of the premier events in the tech industry, and the
largest business event in Israel’s history, with 17,000 expected to
register to attend. The Summit provides an interactive, front-row seat
to the formerly closed world of startup venture capital, with exclusive
exposure to cutting-edge technologies, the entrepreneurs behind them,
and the corporate leaders deploying them. Top investors, venture
capitalists, corporate partners, entrepreneurs and journalists come from
around the world both for Summit day as well as a week of events that
include tours of the Israeli ecosystem, corporate meetups, and cultural
and historical excursions. Thousands more will participate through live
streaming. Learn more at summit.ourcrowd.com.
