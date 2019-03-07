OurCrowd :, Qure Ventures & PETstock Launch Pet Health Innovation Labs (PHIL®), Israel's Leading Hub for Pet-Tech

OurCrowd,
a global leader in equity crowdfunding, PETstock,
a leading operator of integrated pet retail stores and veterinary
hospitals in Australia, and Qure
Ventures, Israel’s first exclusively-focused digital health fund,
are collaborating to form Pet Health Innovation Labs (PHIL®), an Israeli
hub for innovative pet health technology.
PHIL will be a global leader in the field, bringing together the best of
the digital health technology and pet industries to deliver disruptive
digital health pet solutions. PHIL will focus on four key areas:
-
Connectivity: Connected solutions, smart wearables, pet
diagnostics and IoT
-
Services: Pet health platforms, medical services and telecare
-
Analytics: AI, machine learning, analytics, genomics and
precision medicine
-
Wellness: Pet nutrition, exercise and allergies
PHIL’s “hub” model will consist of self-established new ventures,
adaptation of existing human digital health solutions, and partnerships
with brilliant entrepreneurs through investment and mentoring.
Jon Medved, CEO of OurCrowd, noted: “OurCrowd always has a finger
on the pulse of the next big thing— the pet and vet industry is primed
for explosive growth in the next few years, and with this new
initiative, we will be at the forefront of this exciting market.”
Pet owners increasingly treat their pets as members of their family. As
this “humanization” of pets continues to grow, consumers worldwide are
spending more on nutrition, health, tracking and monitoring of their
pets. According to a recent study by Zion Market Research, the global
animal healthcare market was valued at approximately US$30.7bn in 2017
and is expected to grow to US$41.8bn by the end of 2024.1
The rise in consumer spending on pet care coincides with increased
venture capital invested in the pet tech sector. According to PitchBook,
venture capital funds had invested US$579mn in pet tech deals over 2018.
This was a record-breaking year for funding pet tech innovation, which
almost doubled the US$311mn invested in the sector in 2017.2
“PETstock is proud to be a part of PHIL and bring innovative solutions
to the market via our 150 retail stores and veterinary hospitals,” said
Shane Young, CEO of PETstock. “Our deep knowledge of our customers -
both human and animals - will enable us to focus on the market’s needs.
PETstock’s strong connections with the industry’s strategic players
offer a significant edge as we launch new ventures.”
“While Qure remains focused on investments in human digital health
solutions, the connection between animal health and human health is
strong and proven” commented Dr. Yossi Bahagon, Managing Partner of Qure
Ventures. “Similarly, the way we use technology to promote human health
can be applied to pet health, and our expertise and network of relevant
connections will enable us to lead this field.”
“We encourage brilliant entrepreneurs to approach us with their ideas –
we will explore, validate and develop them together,” remarked Eli
Hasson, CEO of PHIL. “PHIL will support early-stage ventures and
leverage our partners’ unique assets – PETstock with its deep market
understanding and reach, OurCrowd with its expertise in building
successful startups and Qure with its unparalleled knowledge of the
digital health domain— to build groundbreaking digital pet health
solutions and bring them to market.”
This announcement was made today at the 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor
Summit in Jerusalem, the largest technology showcase in Israel with over
170 startups and 17,000 registered attendees.
Note to Editors –
About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is a global investment platform,
bringing venture capital opportunities to accredited investors
worldwide. A leader in equity crowdfunding, OurCrowd is managed by a
team of seasoned investment professionals and is led by serial
entrepreneur Jon Medved. OurCrowd provides support to its portfolio
companies, assigns industry experts as mentors, and creates growth
opportunities through its network of strategic multinational
partnerships. The OurCrowd community consists of almost 30,000
accredited investors from over 150 countries. OurCrowd has raised $1
billion and invested in 170 portfolio companies and funds. To join
OurCrowd as an accredited investor visit www.ourcrowd.com
and click “Join.”
About PETstock: PETstock is one of APAC’s leading integrated pet
retailers, with 150 stores and a network of veterinary hospitals.
PETstock’s domain expertise spans across a wide range of pet care
products and services, including animal hospitals, grooming facilities
and day-care services. www.petstock.com.au
About Qure Ventures: Qure is Israel's first exclusively focused
digital health fund, concentrating on early-stage deep-tech solutions.
Qure investments include companies that have developed disruptive
solutions using machine vision, neuro-tech, digital therapeutics,
artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and big-data analytics. Qure has
established strategic partnerships with key stakeholders in consumer,
provider, payer, and pharma domains – providing fast track access to
market and clinical validation opportunities for its portfolio
companies. Qure was established and is managed by Dr. Yossi Bahagon and
Allen Kamer. www.qureventures.com
About the 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit:
The OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, Where the startup
world gathers. The 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, taking
place March 7 in Jerusalem, Israel, is one of the premier events in the
tech industry, and the largest business event in Israel’s history, with
17,000 expected to register to attend. The Summit provides an
interactive, front-row seat to the formerly closed world of startup
venture capital, with exclusive exposure to cutting-edge technologies,
the entrepreneurs behind them, and the corporate leaders deploying them.
Top investors, venture capitalists, corporate partners, entrepreneurs
and journalists come from around the world both for Summit day as well
as a week of events that include tours of the Israeli ecosystem,
corporate meetups, and cultural and historical excursions. Thousands
more will participate through livestreaming. Learn more at summit.ourcrowd.com
