OurCrowd : and Korea's KEB Hana Bank Sign Investment and Partnership MOU

OurCrowd, a
global leader in equity crowdfunding and among the world’s most active
venture capital platforms, today announced its latest institutional
partner in Asia, with a portfolio investment from South Korea’s KEB Hana
Bank (“KEB Hana”), a subsidiary of the Hana Financial Group.
Hana Financial Group is one of the largest bank holding companies in
South Korea and KEB Hana is the country’s most acclaimed Private
Bank. Along with an equity stake for the bank in a cross section of
current and future OurCrowd portfolio investments, OurCrowd and KEB Hana
have entered into an MOU agreement to pursue cooperation in support of
Korea’s innovation ecosystem, aimed at creating key relationships for
Korea’s major corporations seeking technology solutions for the future.
“The hightech cooperation between Israel and South Korea is quickly
evolving into an economic powerhouse,” said OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved. “We
are delighted to welcome KEB Hana to a front row seat at the table, as
we provide diversification of venture capital opportunities across the
globe to the bank, and ultimately to a wide audience of impressive
corporations and accredited investors in South Korea. This latest step
forward, in addition to the partnerships we have established in Korea,
will help leverage incredible commercial potential as we deepen the
interface between the two countries’ industrial collaborations in
various hi-tech fields.”
Last year, OurCrowd
and its seed stage incubator Labs/02, signed a collaboration
agreement with two of South Korea’s leading venture capital firms, DTNI
and Yozma Group Korea. These agreements, facilitated by the Korea-Israel
Industrial R&D Foundation, aimed at strengthening bilateral strategic
collaboration, supporting investment partnerships, and focusing on
rapidly growing deep-tech startups in both countries. OurCrowd plans to
feature several innovative startups from South Korea as part of a
special pavilion at the upcoming Global
Investor Summit on March 7, 2019 in Jerusalem’s International
Convention Center.
Since its entry into the Asian market in 2015, OurCrowd has positioned
itself as a leading provider to the local market, offering valuable
investment opportunities to regional investors, while also delivering
global capital via its online platform into several startups from Hong
Kong, Singapore, and India. Other current partnerships in the region
include United Overseas Bank in Singapore, Shanghai Commercial Savings
Bank in Taiwan, Citic Pacific in Hong Kong, Reliance Private Client in
India, and National Australia Bank. In May of 2018, OurCrowd announced
its most recent investment, from Thailand’s Bangkok Bank. With its
rapidly expanding presence, OurCrowd’s network effect has impacted
international business development for startups and corporates across
the region.
